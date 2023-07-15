no risk of cancer when taken in moderation

Aspartame is an artificial (chemical) sweetener that has been used in a variety of food and beverage products since the 1980s, including diet sodas, chewing gum, candy, ice cream, yogurt, breakfast cereals, and medications such as cough drops. . More than unknown as a substance, until now its possible carcinogenic effects were not fully known.

Carcinogenic aspartame: in which category was it placed?

Aspartame, the artificial sweetener used in the food industry, has been classified as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” in a health impact assessment published by the World Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). of Health (WHO) and the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

After reviewing the available scientific literature (scientific data collected from a variety of sources, including peer-reviewed articles, government reports, and studies conducted for regulatory purposes), both evaluations found limitations in the available evidence for cancer (and other health effects).

In particular, IARC has classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans (including it in the Group 2B) based on limited evidence for cancer in humans (specifically, for hepatocellular carcinoma, which is a type of liver cancer).

It should be remembered that the IARC classification provides for the Group 1 (Carcinogenic to humans), il Group 2A (Probably carcinogenic to humans), il Group 2B (Possibly carcinogenic to humans) and the Group 3 (Not classifiable as a human carcinogen).

WHO: no risks for aspartame taken in moderation

If it is true that the WHO has defined aspartame as a possible carcinogen, it is also true that it does not change the acceptable daily amount because, if taken in moderation, it would not represent a risk. Indeed, the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives maintains the previously identified acceptable daily intake because moderate consumption would not be risky.

What is the acceptable daily amount?

The Jecfa, which assesses health risks based on substance intake, did not find the evidence for an association between aspartame consumption and cancer in humans convincing enough. did not change the acceptable daily intake previously established by 0-40 mg/kg of body weight. For example, to exceed this dose, an adult weighing 70 kg would have to consume more than 9-14 cans per day of diet drinks containing 200 or 300 mg of aspartame, therefore it is very unlikely that a consumer could take aspartame in unsafe doses.

Further studies on aspartame will continue

“Evaluations of aspartame have indicated that while safety is not a major concern at commonly used doses, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by further and better studies,” he said. Francesco Branca, director of the WHO Department of Nutrition and Food Safety who specified how the Organization is not advising companies to recall their products with aspartame or telling people to stop consuming it, but only to moderate it. A few months ago, the WHO, after a review of the studies on the subject, launched aalert on the use of sweeteners suggesting to avoid consuming them for weight loss as they have no long term effects in this regard and with frequent consumption they can also be harmful causing diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Useful tips

“If consumers find themselves choosing whether to take a drink with sweeteners or one with sugar, explains Francesco Branca, I think a third option should be considered, i.e. drink waterand in general limit the consumption of sweetened products, especially for children. In fact, if exposed to a taste adjustment early enough, they will basically be routed to continue consuming sugary products. There are alternative products that do not contain free sugars or sweeteners, and these should be preferred”.

As Francesco Branca recalls, “cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Every year, 1 in 6 deaths worldwide is due to cancer. Science is continually expanding to evaluate possible initiators or facilitators of cancer, in hopes of reducing these numbers and the human toll. Evaluations of aspartame have indicated that while safety is not a major concern at commonly used doses, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated in larger, better quality studies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

