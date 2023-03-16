Fanpage.it interviewed Antonino Reale, pediatrician of the Institute for the Health of the Child Jesus in Rome, who reassures parents about the increase in cases of streptococcus.

the news of theincrease in cases of streptococcus in Romeas in the rest of Italy, has prompted the parents of the children to inquire, to understand if this could be an aspect to worry about. Fanpage.it on the subject he interviewed Royal Antoninuspediatrician of the Institute for Health of Baby Jesus. The doctor silenced the alarms, explaining that “there is no need to worry, do not panic” that “complications are rare” and that in any case “it is always possible to intervene efficiently with antibiotic therapy”. When it comes to health more than ever we need to rely on what the pediatrician tells us, no do-it-yourself information, especially if what we find online is not supported by authoritative sources.

Doctor, was there an increase in strep cases in 2023 and related hospital admissions?

We certainly have seen a sharp increase in strep cases for a month now. We can speak of about 30 percent more than in the last three years, but these are figures on which we don’t rely much, as they were limited by the lockdown, masks and social distancing. As far as hospital admissions are concerned, there is an increase in admissions due to streptococcus tonsillitis, but this does not surprise us, because like all infections there is a cycle: every three or five years there are outbreaks of streptococcus, measles, chickenpox . Other infections in general have also increased in recent months, due to a decrease in attention with the lowering of hygiene precautions and the rules for the containment of Covid-19 infections.

Buffer yes or buffer no, how should we orient ourselves?

Homemade strep swabs are sold at pharmacies and parents give them to their children at home, but they are not always done correctly. The need to perform the swab must be established by the padiatrician or the doctor, when he suspects that there is streptococcal pharyngo-tonsillitis and it makes no sense to do it casually without symptoms. Symptoms are high fever, sore throat, sometimes vomiting, swollen lymph nodes in the throat. In the event of an epidemic and the doctor knows that there are various cases of streptococcus in a class, the child has symptoms, then it is useful to swab.

What consequences can those who contract it suffer from?

In rare cases, streptococcus can cause otitis, pneumonia, tonsillar abscesses, scarlet fever, but serious complications are rare, such as rheumatic disease with consequent heart damage and in any case there is time to intervene by starting therapy at least five days after the onset of symptoms by contacting the pediatrician, he’ll decide what to do. In any case, we must not create alarmism.

Are there situations that facilitate its diffusion?

Like all infections that are transmitted by the respiratory tract, it is normally easier to spread in the winter, when you are usually indoors. The advice is always the same: ventilate the rooms more and wash your hands often. There is also an age group at risk for major complications, which is school age, more precisely from 5 to 15 years old. However, they are always to be understood as rare cases, which do not lead to complications with antibiotic therapy.