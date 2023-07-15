No sea for six Sardinian children: lack of pediatric anesthesiologists (15/07/2023)

All at sea? No, not all. Because, despite the African temperatures reached in Sardinia over the last week, some children discharged from the Pediatric Oncology Department of the“Antonio Cao” Microcitemic hospital in Cagliari they are forced to stay at home and postpone their appointment with the beach. Date to be determined. It is the paradox of a problem caused by recent political choices which have separated the important structure from its neighbour hospital “Brotzu”. It was the latter, in fact, who made his pediatric anesthesiologists available, i.e. doctors who have a specific specialization which allows, for example, to extract the central venous catheter.

«For small pediatric oncohematology patients it is an indispensable aid throughout the process because, through that device, infusions of chemotherapy and any other medicine take place, but also venous withdrawals», he explains Francesca Ziccheddupresident of theSardinian Association of Pediatric Oncohematology Parents – Asgop. «The child, during the treatment period, must not be stung several times daily: substantially, the central venous catheter allows painless treatment. At the onset, however, it is essential to implant it with great urgency: only in the last month and a half have we had three oncological disease onsets plus two patients hospitalized Transplant Center who needed a venous catheter. Also, we had two biopsies and one little patient needed to put it on several times because it kept slipping off. Consequently, those who have to remove it because they have reached the end of the treatment path are regularly postponed because, not being a patient at the Brotzu hospital, they are placed at the end of the queue. And, since it’s not life threatening, there’s no urgency. The problem is that these children, for months, have not been able to take a shower and much less go to the beach like their peers: the device must not come into contact with water. For them it is a very hot summer and different from the luckiest children. Some of them have spent several months immobilized in bed, so the time has come when they legitimately wish to return to normal life. But referring to the Asl 8, a territorial service that does not have pediatric anesthetists, still depend on the Brotzu hospital, with which there is an agreement that provides for the use of their pediatric anesthesiologists outside working hours. We we are grateful to these doctors for the super work they do, but we cannot expect them to be available 24/7».

The protest formulated last night by Asgop through a press release was immediately met by the Region, to the point that This morning, Health Councilor Carlo Doria summoned the heads of Local Health Authority 8 (who in recent hours have not responded to our request for clarification on the matter) and of Brotzu, the directors of the complex anesthesia structures of the two companies and the director of the complex Structure of Pediatric Oncohematology which is based at Microcitemico. «I have urgently summoned all the parties involved to understand where the mechanism is jammed and identify and limit the profiles of responsibility», explains councilor Doria in a note from the Region’s press office. «It is not important which plaque is displayed outside the hospital, or whether the Microcitemico belongs to the ASL 8 or to Brotzu; the only aspect that counts, in a healthcare that is systemic and regional, is the treatments. And the Cao hospital is a point of reference for pediatrics in Sardinia and assistance for serious and rare diseases. There is no graduate school in pediatric anesthesia; the pediatric anesthetist is a specialist who has acquired specific skills in the course of his professional activity, as is normally the case today in all disciplines, and his skills are certainly irreplaceable if one finds himself faced with highly complex services such as surgery heart rate, but there are also more basic, minimally invasive procedures such as sedations, which do not require these skills and which an anesthetist must be able to perform even in pediatric patients. What the health system must guarantee is the adequacy and safety of care. Contingencies of this type must always be foreseen. What cannot be tolerated are situations like the one complained of in this case. Monday’s meeting will also serve to clarify these aspects».

But Ziccheddu does not agree. “The health reform has detached the pediatric oncohematology department and the Microcitemico transplant center of Cagliari from the Brotzu facility to merge it with an ASL 8 which does not have the same pediatric specialists, in particular pediatric anesthesiologists”, replies the president of Asgop. «We are forced to receive services in agreement with the old Brotzu structure: the specialists operate outside of their working hours, therefore after giving priority to the patients of their structure. The current organization is not adequate and has been creating inconvenience and problems for years. The families presented a complaint to the public prosecutor’s office and the anesthesiologists of the ASL 8 also did so, because the latter do not have the skills to follow up our young patients. There are also currently two parliamentary questions presented to the Minister of Health».

With a note, the union of anesthesiologists also takes a position Aaroiemac: «After the spin-off of Microcitemico from Brotzu and the acquisition by the ASL Cagliari, concern has grown regarding the management of pediatric anesthesia and resuscitation in Cagliari and the island. The availability of all anesthesiologist colleagues is indisputable, and has always been demonstrated in the field. There are important criticalities, linked to the fragmentation of assistance between various companies, without a clear regional political idea regarding the formation of a real Sardinian pediatric center. It is unacceptable that adequate safety, training and skills are not guaranteed to be able to work in the service of young pediatric patients. There are Siiarti, Sarnepi and Siaatip guidelines which cannot be ignored in pediatric work organization and management. The total lack of dialogue between political choices, companies and professionals in the sector creates discomfort and inefficiency that affects young patients. It is urgent to create a technical table in which medical professionals are consulted, in which a shared regional and corporate route is identified. For our part, we reiterate our full availability, despite a lack of dialogue that has persisted over time”.

We arrived in mid-July, with temperatures in Sardinia easily exceeding 40 degrees. To the children who are still forced to wear the venous catheter, even though they have finished treatment for some time (some three months), try to explain that it is only a matter of a political and administrative nature. We doubt they will understand.

