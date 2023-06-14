No senior sport! This underrated workout burns a lot of calories

Most people only know water aerobics from vacation. Or they associate the water workout primarily with older people in the swimming pool. Read here how to lose pounds quickly with exercise in the water.

Water aerobics is one of those sports that is extremely underestimated. Most people think of older people who want to protect their joints and therefore switch to water sports. Water aerobics offers numerous advantages – even for younger people.

That’s why water aerobics is so good for the body

The buoyancy of the water protects and relieves the joints and yet you have to work against the resistance of the water, which challenges the muscles. This makes water aerobics a gentle and effective sport at the same time.

In the joint-gentle full-body workout with a fun factor, certain exercises such as jumping jacks or jogging in the water are performed. However, the water resistance makes the exercises much more strenuous than on land.

This is how water aerobics works

A trainer announces or demonstrates the exercises and the participants imitate the exercises in the water. Music is usually played and the trainer motivates the participants.

Although the water doesn’t make it seem like it, you burn an average of 400 calories in just half an hour of water aerobics. That’s quite a lot and makes the workout interesting for people who want to lose weight.

If the water is cold, you burn calories because your metabolism has to work harder to stay warm. If the water is very warm, the body also has to burn a lot of calories in order to cool down the body temperature despite exertion.

Water aerobics – good for building muscle

Even if the exercises feel weightless in the water, the body needs a lot of strength to push itself against the water resistance. Most of the time you only notice this on the day after the workout due to sore muscles.

In the water it doesn’t matter in which direction you move. Each movement is strenuous, unlike training on land where gravity pulls you down.

Advanced users can use foam dumbbells, resistance bands, or pool noodles to add resistance and make the workout more strenuous.

Real core training and improved coordination

In order not to fall over or lose your balance, you need strong trunk muscles in water aerobics. The stomach is trained along with every exercise.

With water aerobics, exercises can be performed that are not possible on land. This is not only challenging for the muscles, but also for the brain.

But if you stay on the ball, you can improve your coordination with water aerobics in the long term. This also has positive effects outside of the water.

Gel-cleaning cardio training

Those who want to protect their joints often have difficulties finding suitable cardio training. Jogging, cycling and the like can be quite hard on the joints and back due to the frequent repetition of the same movement.

The water buoyancy ensures that you only have to carry around ten percent of your body weight yourself. Water relieves the joints, but can still get the cardiovascular system going. After a few minutes of water aerobics you’re quite out of breath.

Improved mobility

If you train regularly in the water, you will quickly notice improved mobility. The joints can move freely in the water.

The altered gravity allows you to stretch your body in different positions and has a greater range of motion. In this way you achieve better flexibility in the long term.

That’s why you should do water workouts more often

Water aerobics is a full body workout. If you like being in the water, you should give the workout a chance. Almost every public swimming pool offers water aerobics courses. Even non-swimmers can dare to take part in a course, because the exercises always take place in a water depth where you can still stand.

Water aerobics used to be laughed at and dismissed as a sport for seniors. The sport is also attracting more and more young people.

There are courses that work with special water sports equipment such as balance boards, water dumbbells or swimming boards. Some facilities even offer spinning-style aqua cycling.

The wide range makes it possible to find courses for different levels of difficulty and to pick everyone up at their individual fitness level.

Be careful when choosing a course: Even if water aerobics and aqua fitness refer to the same sport, the terms are different. Aqua aerobics focuses on rehabilitation and mobility, while aqua fitness focuses on muscle strength, fitness and calorie burning.