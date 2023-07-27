No summer figure?: That’s why you find it so difficult to stick to your summer diet

Who doesn’t want to quickly fit into a bikini or swimming trunks in the midsummer temperatures? However, experts warn, the many last-minute diet programs can backfire badly.

When the weather with high summer temperatures invites you to swim, the thought of a bikini or swimming trunks quickly becomes a weight loss motivator.

Then it’s “the faster, the better” when it comes to following a suitable diet.

But: Our brain may not play along – especially in summer, when the dream body should be there yesterday.

“Our brains are incredibly creative when it comes to managing our energy balance,” Healthline quotes Dr. Elizabeth Lowden, Bariatric Endocrinologist at Delnor Hospital’s Northwestern Medicine Metabolic Health and Surgical Weight Center.

Eventually, this creativity of our brain can make our desire to lose weight in just a few days or weeks pretty much backfire – in fact, we even gain it!

The body doesn’t want to lose weight

“The hormonal and neuronal control of weight loss is incredibly complex, which is why weight loss can be so easy in theory and so difficult in practice,” Lowden explains.

It is important to understand that the body burns energy in two ways:

Through physical activity and through all the vital functions that the body must perform to stay alive, such as breathing and digestion.

Severe food restrictions, such as short-term diets often necessitate, can tempt the body into going into starvation mode.

This originally served to ensure our body’s survival in extreme situations. Instead of burning energy, it is now saved at all corners and edges in the body’s own functions:

“It used to take maybe 1,200 calories to keep your body running,” says Dr. Bartolome Burguera, director of obesity programs at the Cleveland Clinic’s Institute of Endocrinology and Metabolism, described the phenomenon. “But now the body gets nervous because you’re losing weight and it’s like, ‘Let’s try to do the same work but only burn 1,000 calories more.'”

A practical function if you are actually on the verge of starvation – but with the goal of the summer figure in mind it is rather a hindrance, because the weight loss process is dampened by this metabolic change.

You can’t fight the hormones

Once you go on a diet, the brain’s hypothalamus and pituitary gland receive signals from various organs, recognize the decreased energy sources entering the body, and adjust hormone levels to counteract this decrease, Lowden explains.

“Your hunger hormones go up and fullness hormones go down, leading to a very strong urge to eat more. In particular, have foods with a high energy density – also known as everything you have tried to avoid during a diet,” explains the health expert.

The claims align with a 2007 study that found that women on a severely restricted calorie diet who had lost a lot of weight went back to craving significantly higher-energy foods after six months.

“It can be incredibly frustrating to have lost 5 to 10 percent of your body weight, only to find your body suddenly seems to be working against you,” Lowden notes.

But the key to losing weight is a long-term change in diet, not a short-term diet.

“There’s no way to trick our brains into acting differently, but there are certainly many ways to eat healthier,” says Lowden.

She also recommends considering other environmental factors: enough sleep (at least six hours), less stress, enough vitamin D and regular exercise, for example. Then nothing stands in the way of the summer figure!

Larisa Hellmund

