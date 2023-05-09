“No surgery appears to have been cancelled, there are no shortages of drugs and antibiotics” – Terre Marsicane

“The Company management firmly rejects the disclosure of totally unfounded news and all the more serious as it tends to affect the credibility of the ASL in a delicate moment in which it is the injured party of a cowardly criminal attack.

This is the response of the company’s top management regarding the disinformation of alleged shortages of antibiotics and zero hospital operations.

Despite the ongoing emergency, the Company Management continues, all Company staff are doing their utmost to mitigate the inconvenience to patients and usersallowing the complete execution of the programmed and urgent surgical activity.

No ordinary and Day-Surgery scheduled surgery appears to have been cancelled.”

Confirmation also comes from Head of the Operating Block Dr. Luigi Panella which declares “rumors concerning a block or slowdown in the scheduled surgical activity, which proceeds with the usual rhythms, they are groundless. Even the pre-hospitalization activity proceeds regularly as regards the scheduled anesthesiological visits, with the limit in some cases of a temporary postponement of blood sampling so as not to overload the activity of the analysis laboratory.

The director also intervenes Company Drug Service, Dr. Esther Liberatore which clarifies ”aThe state shows that there are no shortages of drugs and antibiotics. In particular, as far as antibiotics are concerned, the stocks and types present in the company’s pharmaceutical warehouses make it possible to cover the entire spectrum of action of these molecules.”

Furthermore, the Pharmaceutical Company Service has contacted the supplier companies who have made themselves available to send the medicines with the advance account method and today, after having carried out a capillary check of the stocks in the four pharmaceutical warehouses of the ASL, the monthly requirement has already been sent to the pharmaceutical companies.”

