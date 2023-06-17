No Tav, the police stop the procession of French demonstrators against high speed: throwing stones and tear gas (video)







Violent clashes on the afternoon of Saturday 17 June a The Chapel, in Savoy, about fifty km from the Italian border. The demonstrators who started a march against the construction of the high-speed line between Turin and Lyon encountered the blockade of the gendarmerie on their way. Clashes broke out.

On the opposite side of the border, in Italy, about 300 No Tav this morning were stuck at the border in the sun for almost 6 hours, without particular explanations. “The opera is about to skip and the promoters are in total crisis. This is why the Pro Tav can meet and organize their showcases to promote a climatic work – some detainees commented – Instead, those who do not want the work, those who live in areas placed at environmental risk are stopped, preventing the possibility of express your dissent. At the border they withdrew our documents, leaving us there without an explanation, while the procession, made up of thousands of people, was blocked. Today the right to demonstrate was denied”.

In the morning, the activists were also reached by a French lawyer, a journalist from le Monde and a deputy from France Insoumise to ask them to speed up, but the gendarmerie did not allow passage. There were then 50 notifications of refuse to enter with a duration limited to today or until June 22nd. The Valsusini No Tavs weren’t satisfied with going back, but improvised a small protest at the San Didero construction site. The police reacted with water cannons and tear gas.