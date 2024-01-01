No! The drug Oki has not been withdrawn from pharmacies

Beware of fake announcements regarding the alleged disappearance of the Oki drug

A recent announcement circulating on Facebook claiming the disappearance of the Oki drug from pharmacies has been identified as fake. The popular non-steroidal anti-inflammatory has not been withdrawn from the market, and there is no need to rush to stock up on them.

The announcement originated from a clickbait site, and there is no confirmation of the alleged withdrawal on the AIFA or Ministry of Health website. The same author of the clickbait site could have also spread a denial on a second site, with a different domain, leading to suspicions of multiple sites generated with different domains.

The shares are accompanied by a caption that reads, “We took it for a lifetime… OKI withdrawn from pharmacies.”

The so-called “article” shared and published by the site Ditzyzv0.ulpa.edu.au discusses the alleged withdrawal due to the presence of a banned chemical compound. However, there is no confirmation of the withdrawal for alleged banned chemical compounds on official health websites.

In a subsequent article on the same website, the hoax is admitted, with the author stating that “there is persistent talk of OKI being withdrawn from the market but on balance it is just a hoax that puts many jobs at risk. There have also been denials in this regard from fact checking sites.”

In conclusion, the news regarding the disappearance of the Oki drug from pharmacies is false. The contents of those who spread fake news seem packaged merely to generate clicks and traffic. This serves as a reminder to be cautious of shared announcements and always verify information from reliable sources.

