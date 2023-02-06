The beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic was characterized by the desperate search for drugs that could help us fight the emergency while waiting for vaccines which, hopefully, arrived in record time. Several research groups around the world were trying to understand if existing therapies could help against the coronavirus.

Among these, the BCG (bacillus Calmette Guérin) tuberculosis vaccine looked promising: the mortality rates of countries with universal vaccinations appeared lower. Not so: a large study on Clinical Microbiology and Infectiondesigned to clarify the correlation, officially refutes the alleged protective efficacy in the elderly.

A new nasal vaccine against Covid: what changes by Aureliano Stingi

06 February 2023



I study

Premise. The BCG vaccine is a rather peculiar product. As the authors point out, in fact, this vaccine has been associated with a series of off-target, unintentional beneficial effects, according to which it would also be able to protect against the risk of some respiratory infections. Additionally, initial observations had linked the BCG vaccination to possible protection against Covid-19. To find out if that was really the case, Eva Koekenbier and colleagues at the Center for Health Sciences and Primary Care University Medical Center (UMC) in Utrecht set up the BCG-PRIME study. More than 6,000 people over the age of 60 with one or more comorbidities were enrolled in the trial, some receiving the tuberculosis vaccine, others a placebo. In the following months, the researchers recorded the incidence of Covid-19 and the severity of the symptoms, with hospitalizations and the incidence of important respiratory infections.

Send your questions to [email protected]

The importance of negative results

The results leave no doubt: between the two groups there were no significant differences, neither in the incidence of Covid, nor in the rate of hospitalization, death or incidence of respiratory infections. Indeed, the researchers observed that BCG vaccination in the over 60s with comorbidities also increases the incidence and duration of some side effects. A negative result, partly already anticipated and made obsolete by the arrival, for some time, of anti-Covid vaccines effective especially against serious illness. But still important, because it helps demonstrate, once again, how research works and how, in a tight time frame and when needed, it is possible to set up such large studies to give answers to patients, as he hinted Marc Bonnen of UMC) of Utrecht, head of the study.