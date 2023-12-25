No! These hosts did not promote a miracle arthritis drug

Article:

Deepfake Adverts for Miracle Drug Exposed as Fraud

A video advertisement for a supposed miracle drug claiming to cure bone diseases and joint pain has been circulating on social media. The video features a clip from the show Elixir, hosted by Michele Mirabella with guest professor Carlo Francesco Selmi. However, upon careful analysis, it has been revealed that the video is a deepfake, created using artificial intelligence to modify the voices and images of the hosts.

The deepfake advert for the “miracle drug” shows clear anomalies in the lip movements of Mirabella and Selmi, indicating the use of artificial intelligence. The scam was recently reported by those directly involved.

The advert for the “miracle drug” generated with an AI is a cause for concern, as it spreads false information about a drug that has not been scientifically validated. Humanitas, the organization to which Professor Selmi belongs, has warned against trusting online content that promises miracle cures, especially when they are spread using deepfake technology.

It is important to be cautious about content that promises miraculous healings, especially when they are not backed by scientific studies. The use of deepfake technology to spread false information about medical treatments is a dangerous trend that can mislead people and potentially harm their health.

As part of a Facebook project to combat fake news and misinformation, it is crucial to verify the sources of information and rely on scientifically validated therapies. In a time when fake news and misinformation are rampant, it is essential to seek out credible sources and not fall prey to deceptive advertising.

In conclusion, the deepfake advert for the “miracle drug” is a fraudulent attempt to promote a drug that has not been scientifically proven. It serves as a reminder to be wary of content that promises miracle cures and to only trust treatments that are backed by scientific evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X

