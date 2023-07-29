No time for gyms? – 5 tips on how managers can still remain sporty

Tomasz Wisniewski

Tomasz Wisniewski is a fitness and weight loss coach for entrepreneurs and the self-employed. He accompanies people who actually have no time to take care of their bodies on their way to more fitness and health. Instead of forcing his customers into a standardized program, the expert relies on individual measures with which anyone can easily lose waist circumference – without constant sacrifice or a great deal of time. Here you can find out how decision-makers remain sporty despite the scarce resources.

In today’s business world, leaders face numerous challenges. The constant juggling of work commitments, strategic planning and people management requires her full attention. Unfortunately, one important component often falls by the wayside: your own physical fitness. Stress and lack of time mean that regular exercise is often neglected. But this neglect can have far-reaching consequences. “In addition to the obvious physical consequences such as high blood pressure, weight gain and a weakened immune system, lack of exercise also affects mental health,” as fitness and weight loss coach Tomasz Wisniewski confirms. “Constant exhaustion and reduced performance are just some of the consequences that executives can face as a result. It is correspondingly important to find a way to maintain one’s own fitness despite a demanding working day.”

With its offer, the expert has specialized in precisely the target group that actually has no time for appropriate coaching: busy entrepreneurs and the self-employed. Hundreds of people have already gotten into the best shape of their lives with his help without constant sacrifice or a great deal of time. “My clients don’t have to train for hours in the gym,” reports Tomasz Wisniewski. “There’s no need for miracle pills, complex meals or counting calories either, because I know that my target group doesn’t have time for them.” The expert responds to precisely these special circumstances with individual measures that enable his customers to easily integrate the coaching into their hectic everyday work. In the following, Tomasz Wisniewski reveals five tips that executives can use to stay fit despite stress and lack of time.

Tip 1: Small sports units instead of a gym

It is incredibly important for managers in particular to consider how they can best integrate sport into their demanding everyday work. In most cases, the gym is not an option due to the high amount of time involved. Luckily, a gym membership isn’t even necessary to stay fit. Instead, managers can become active in between: A set of push-ups or squats, for example, takes a minute at most – and can even be done in the office without any problems.

Tip 2: Distribute exercises throughout the day

Managers who don’t want to work up a sweat because they’re wearing a shirt, polo shirt or suit can also spread their exercises throughout the day. It could look like this: some push-ups in the morning, squats at noon, and a plank in the evening. In this way, executives can do something for their physical fitness without breaking a sweat.

Tip 3: Keep the training short

Contrary to popular belief, training does not necessarily depend on the length of the sports units. The key is to gradually make the exercises more challenging. For example, you can start with push-ups on your knees before moving on to normal push-ups after a few weeks. In this way, you can gradually increase your physical fitness.

Tip 4: Take every opportunity to exercise

Executives in particular should take every opportunity to be physically active. An important and widespread tip is to skip the elevator and take the stairs instead. But there are other ways to incorporate exercise into a stressful working day – for example, by deliberately parking 500 meters from the office to take a short walk.

Tip 5: Support in the group

Starting a WhatsApp group with friends and co-workers who have similar challenges can be a great way to motivate each other. Such a group can be used, for example, to exchange valuable tips, to share sporting activities or to celebrate successes. This form of mutual support can have an extremely positive influence on one’s own fitness routine, because it is inspiring and motivating to strive for a healthy lifestyle even in stressful times.

