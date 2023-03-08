Home Health «No to excesses and laziness»
Health

«No to excesses and laziness»

by admin
«No to excesses and laziness»

The Great Forgotten. The brain, the organ that controls thoughts, memory and language, the functioning of all other organs, is the most neglected. As if its operation did not foresee damage or sudden stops. A serious mistake, we have to take care of the brain day after day and keep it under control with tests and screenings before disabling pathologies arise. This is the starting point for MoltoSalute, the Thursday insert on newsstands with Il Messaggero and with the other newspapers of the Caltagirone group (Il Gazzettino, Il Mattino, Corriere Adriatico, Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia). “It is important to constantly practice sport and follow a correct diet”, recommends Fabrizio Piras, psychologist and researcher at the Neuropsychiatry laboratory at the Santa Lucia Irccs Foundation in Rome – Also pay attention to hearing and depression”. The diet to follow for the prevention of brain pathologies includes fibres, fermented foods, omega 3 and polyphenols. Giulio Maira, professor of Neurosurgery at Humanitas in Milan: «To preserve good cognitive abilities until old age, excesses, alcohol and cannabis abuse, addiction to hi-tech and also both physical and mental laziness must be avoided. If we want the mind to stay young, constant effort is needed».

The point on Covid and the flu: there are almost 500 thousand Italians in bed with flu-like syndromes and the shots of the coronavirus exacerbate the symptoms and prolong the disease. The monthly focus on pathology talks about the effects of spring on the stomach. In this season, inflammatory diseases flare up and the production of hydrochloric acid increases. Antonio Gasbarrini, director of the Gemelli Digestive System Disease Center: «Those who are stressed and suffer from allergies are at greater risk of gastritis. Ban alcohol and smoking, if necessary resort to antacid drugs and if even these are not effective and gastric reflux persists, proton pump inhibitors must be taken for a cycle ».

See also  Here's how grandmothers' brains' turn on 'at the sight of their grandchildren - Healthcare

Fight against obesity, an increasingly widespread chronic disease in Italy, due to incorrect diet and sedentary lifestyle. Alfredo Genco, professor of Surgery at La Sapienza: “If diet and drugs don’t work, we evaluate the use of bariatric surgery”. And to feel good, five steps in the thermal water, to hydrate and heal body and mind. All the secrets of medicinal plants, which have experienced a real boom with the pandemic. And the benefits of coffee that taken in the right doses, and with a little sugar, is a real panacea.

You may also like

«No to excesses and laziness»

«From the Tobia Project an example for taking...

Primary bone cancer, so the doctor who lost...

Conad, 393 thousand euros to Bambino Gesù for...

Trichinosis the new pandemic is spreading like wildfire

Low immune defenses: what to do?

March 8: Region, Andos commitment to prevention and...

Pulmonary arterial hypertension, hopes from a new drug

Total proteins: what they indicate, values ​​and analysis

Smoking outdoors, twist. Schillaci: “Draft never seen”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy