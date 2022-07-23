from Stefano Montefiori

The National Academy of Medicine points out the risks. But in the city council Douchka Markovic, elected for the animal rights party, defends the mice. And she proposes not to call them “rats” anymore, a term that is too stigmatizing, but rather “surmolotti”

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT



PARIS – Rat or surmolotto? It is a terminological question but also a political one, because Paris is overrun by millions of rats – nearly two animals per inhabitant – and mayor Anne Hidalgo has been accused for years of not doing enough to fight them. The meetings of the city council often light up when it comes to denouncing the danger posed by rodents, but on 4 July the councilor Douchka Markovic, elected for the animal rights party, proposed an innovative measure: stop calling them “rats”, a term too stigmatizing and pejorative, and rather use the more reassuring and neutral “surmolotti”.

The discussion began with the intervention of the councilor of the seventeenth arrondissement, Paul Hatte, who warned against “the increase in the number of rats in public spaces and buildings. The inhabitants are increasingly restless because the presence of rats sometimes prevents them from going out, more effective measures should be taken“. But Douchka Markovic replied that “yes, the presence of rats can cause problems in our homes or cellars. However, I prefer to call them with the scientific name “surmolotti”, less negatively connoted ».

The city councilor then underlined a merit of the surmolotti: "They play an important role in the sewers by eliminating tons of waste that would otherwise plug the drains. The solution, rather than extermination, seems to be the cleanliness of the city, the absence of food on the surface and the attention in plugging the holes that would otherwise allow them to climb into the buildings ».

The intervention of the animal rights counselor has caused discussion and now comes the clarification of the National Academy of Medicine: “Rats represent a real danger to public health – reads a press release -. Faced with the naivety of some positions, it must be remembered that the rat remains a threat to human health by virtue of the numerous diseases that can be transmitted to humans through parasites, droppings, bites or scratches ». Doctors remember that rats carry serious diseases such as bubonic plague and leptospirosis, whose cases have doubled in France since 2014, and can contaminate the food chain with salmonella and other pathogens. Paris is the city of Ratatouille and surmolotti, which, however, according to the Academy of Medicine, are reproducing beyond the bearable and must be eliminated.