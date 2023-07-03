Home » “No to profanity and sexism”. Giuli apologizes after the Sgarbi case
“No to profanity and sexism”. Giuli apologizes after the Sgarbi case

breaking latest news – “I have no difficulty expressing my regrets and apologizing also to the employees of Maxxi, with whom I have shared this discomfort from the beginning. Apologies that Maxxi makes to itself first of all, and to all the people who they feel legitimately offended by an evening that had to go on a different track”. to say it, Alessandro Giulipresident of the Maxxi Foundation, heard from Tg1 on what happened on the evening of 22 June last, at the opening of the Maxxi Estate, when the undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi he used vulgar and sexist terms in his speech.

“I didn’t expect it – Giuli reconstructs – everything was born from different assumptions. It was supposed to be a free and mild conversation between an artist (Morgan, ed.) and an undersecretary, but it took a different turn in front of which I, as far as possible , I tried to contain the results of that possible discomfort that then arose”.

The president of the museum “convincedly and completely subscribes to the observations of Minister Sangiuliano, i.e. foul language and sexism cannot have the right to citizenship in public discourse and in particular in places of culture”. At Maxxi, “in retrospect there is no room for any consideration that follows the pattern we saw at the inauguration of the Estate”.

