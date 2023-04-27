No to the arranged marriage in Modena, the principal hosts it. “A new Saman case and nobody helped her”

Modena, 26 April 2023 – Five hours in the police station after denouncing the violence suffered by his family members for saying no to that arranged marriage. A story already tragically felt, the one told today by another very young girl’s lawyer. The same terrible story that in the night between April 30th and May 1st two years ago had led to theSaman’s murder.

“Yet despite the courage of this girl of Indian origins residing in the Modenese Apennines – explained the lawyer Barbara Iannuccelli who defends her -, no one has found a place to let her spend the night away from the dangers of that abusive family”.

Only the principal of the school attended by the 19-year-old decided to open the doors of the house to give her protection and hospitality. “Tonight he will sleep with her,” the lawyer explained to Ansa.

“Another Saman who is trying to save, but the bureaucracy is unable to take charge of it”, vents the lawyer, making a parallel with the tragic story of Novellara (Reggio Emilia). The young Indian would be living a similar nightmare and she asked for help.

“Yesterday – the lawyer told Ansa – I received a request from this girl. She had gone to school, but once she got home, her family confiscated her cell phone. She managed to communicate with me thanks to social media, she asked me to meet this morning. Father, mother, uncle and grandmother beat her, they keep her segregated and they took her documents because she refuses a forced marriage, she fell in love with another boy ”.

Today the lawyer didn’t think twice and accompanied her to file a complaint in a police station in the Bologna area, but “there was no possibility of placement in protection, other than to put her alone in a bed and breakfast and, if I wanted, I could have slept with her”.

And so after five hours “she was entrusted to the principal, a private citizen who takes care of her, putting her safety at risk because the family is looking for her. I would have expected the State to answer: it is a code red, they are very serious crimes. Instead, after five hours of crying, five hours of fear because in the meantime her family wants to take her back to hell, she crashes into reality. The tools are there but are not applied”.

Tonight the young woman will sleep in a country house, where the headmistress has given her willingness to welcome her, after discussing with her family. Precisely in the school the young woman would have found people who were attentive to hers delicate situationto lean on, finally finding the courage to denounce.