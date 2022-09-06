Protest morning at the University of Palermo against the entrance tests to Medicine. “The pandemic has taught nothing. Stop the entrance tests”. This is the writing on one of the banners hung this morning in front of Building 19 in Viale delle Scienze. The protest is organized by the Autonomous Student Laboratory against the entrance tests to be admitted to the Faculty of Medicine which will keep thousands of students in Italy busy today. But only a part of them will make it.

“Two years of pandemic should have shown everyone how inadequate our health system is: there is a lack of funds, equipment and above all health personnel – explained one of the students, Giovanni Castronovo, on the megaphone -. Yet, instead of investing to guarantee a health system that is truly public and efficient, able to help those who are ill and cannot afford to go to private clinics for treatment, we still find ourselves with the limited number that every year prevents more than 50,000 would-be doctors from exercising right to study and then guarantee everyone the right to health. In Palermo this year there are 475 places available in medicine: a pittance, which will force thousands of young people to enroll in other faculties, to emigrate or even not to attend university “.

“And even for those who manage to enter and finish their studies with a degree, there will be a new obstacle: the trap of specialization competitions – continue the students of the Autonomous Laboratory -. Every year more than 15,000 medical graduates are forced to undergo yet another test, which will prevent more than 3000 of them from specializing. With crumbling or missing structures, patients left on stretchers in the corridors for lack of space, absurd lines in the emergency rooms and endless waiting lists , while doctors and the rest of the medical staff have been forced to work triple shifts, or to be recalled despite retirement during the pandemic, how can one think of keeping the number closed? New young doctors are needed to keep the wards open and the health centers district by district, country by country “.

Udu Palermo: “For thousands of students ‘future crosses'”

Udu Palermo also adds to the dose: “Despite the efforts to make access to limited number degree courses more accessible to freshmen, we of the Udu-Unione degli Universitari of Palermo continue to believe and maintain that the right way to the access to our future is an access free from entrance test “, declares Valerio Quagliano, coordinator of the University of the Udu Palermo.

“The limited number continues to be a way to mask what are the real shortcomings of the university system – adds Valerio Quagliano – which suffers from continuous cuts in funding with inevitable repercussions on the quality of teaching provided and on the lack of a real right to It is not, in fact, by decreasing the number of students that the quality of education is improved, which should instead be favored by real interest and real investments. Education is a fundamental right, therefore it is unacceptable that this be limited only so as not to invest in the university system. “

“The limited number represents a real barrier, in the public education system, which prevents access to those who do not have sufficient family wealth for the purpose, thus damaging the right to education – explains Bouchra Essalhi, the delegate for the right to study of the Udu Palermo. In fact, we believe that the exorbitant prices of test preparation (mainly provided by private bodies), come to conform not as a meritocratic system, as we want to present it but rather as a system that helps to create a profile elite degree courses that come into full conflict with the mutual spirit and sharing of experiences on which the Italian university system is founded. Like Udu Palermo – concludes the Udu coordinator Valerio Quagliano – together with our national organization, we ask for greater investments for improvement of teaching, and the expansion of structures, to move towards the abolition of the limited number with clear and short deadlines, both locally and nationally. “