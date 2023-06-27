“No to TV series with hero drug dealers”

“The State will play its part” in the battle against drugs, “I believe that, objectively, it is not tolerable to read about children who have accidentally taken drugs or to see newborns who come into the world in withdrawal symptoms, kept on methadone”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the Chamber organized for the event on World Day against Drugs. “Whoever says ‘that’s okay’ should have a problem of conscience, we will implement a paradigm shift”.

“I don’t like hypocrisy and I want to reiterate simple concepts even if in these times we become the subject of controversy, but I’m used to defending what I believe in. Drugs always hurt, every single milligram eats a piece of you” underlines the prime minister. “Drugs are all bad: there are no sensible distinctions in this sense – the premier goes on – to say that they are not all the same is a lie, a deception and whoever says it knows it, this has produced very heavy consequences”, says Meloni, aiming the finger against those who defend soft drugs.

“All the narration goes in the same direction: television series, documentaries, films – denounces the premier -. The message is that drugs are nonconformist, it’s good, it doesn’t hurt. There are series that tell the deeds of a drug dealer as if a hero”, broadcast “on the same platform where the documentaries against Muccioli were made and broadcast”. For Meloni “a paradox”, which saw the founder of San Patrignano under attack, “who saved thousands of children when the state had turned the other way”.



“We have a world day against drugs, but around this deadline in the past there has been above all indifference. It is not obvious to be here today” because “it has not happened in the past, we preferred to keep the spotlights off despite” drugs becoming a “a growing phenomenon, and which we pretend to notice only in the face of some news events”, but even there is “intermittent attention, which then disappears without even mentioning the cause that led to that tragedy. Why? Because doing so would lead to an examination of conscience on how drugs have been treated, as if we considered drugs as a calamity, inevitable and unpredictable.But it is a hypocritical attitude, because things must be called by their name and drugs are anything but how unpredictable and inevitable”.

For the prime minister, in recent years there has been a “vulgate that peddles drugs as a form of freedom, I can’t understand how something that actually enslaves you can pass and be peddled as freedom” and that “every day eat a piece of you”.

THE DISPUTE

Blitz of Più Europa at the conference on drugs in the hall of Montecitorio groups, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke. Surprisingly, Riccardo Magi, leader of Più Europa, displayed a small sign with the inscription ‘if the state doesn’t take care of it, the mafia will take care of it’. The Prime Minister replied: “You must know that I am not a person who gets intimidated, because I know exactly what I’m doing…”. ” For years you have organized conferences that no one has ever taken the liberty of blocking…” he adds. Even the three MEPs from ‘More Europe’ shout, the clerks intervene and snatch the placards from their hands.

Meloni warns: ”You have to accept that there is another government elected by the Italians to do exactly what we are doing”. And again:” We have seen the numbers and the results of the work you have done in recent years: you should show respect for the young people who are here in this room… You, Honorable Magi, must know that I am not a person who does not let it intimidate”.

“Since we believe that the government has serious responsibilities in dealing with a serious social phenomenon such as the consumption of drugs, at a certain point, after two hours we could not remain silent…” replies the national secretary of Più Europe.



