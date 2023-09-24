“No torture.” Suicide hypothesis arises – breaking latest news

by Benedetta Moro

The man, between 40 and 50 years old, is believed to be a homeless man of Middle Eastern origin. The investigations of the Carabinieri and the scientific police. The road had been closed by the Civil Protection to carry out surveys

The body of a man, aged between 40 and 50, was found on the morning of Sunday 24 September in Trieste, along the main road. His body, tied and blindfolded, was hanging from the parapet near the guardrail and dangling in the air. Initially there was talk of wounds on the body. The hypothesis, however, was denied by the investigators. “The presence of obvious signs of torture is denied,” the provincial Carabinieri Command specifies in a statement. There is still no certainty about the nature of the gesture. “All hypotheses remain open,” says the note from the force. And at this point suicide is not ruled out. A detail: his hands were tied at a distance of 30 centimeters from each other, which is why investigators think that the man thus avoided having second thoughts. According to the medical examiner, the body had been in that position for at least 2-3 days. The road is however covered by cameras, which are now being examined by the police.

The Carabinieri and the Scientific Police intervened on site. The discovery occurred after the Valmaura tunnel, in the direction of Muggia. The nationality of the victim is not yet known, although from an initial investigation he appears to be a homeless man of Middle Eastern origins.

The body was found by some workers appointed by Anas to carry out maintenance. The man was found with his neck hanging from the guardrail with a noose and his feet tied with tape. He was wearing a black t-shirt, hazelnut shirt and trousers. From the first findings it seems that whoever placed the body there did so in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

