Ronzulli highlights that the government does not wink at the No Vaxbut “this is the message that could be conveyed by revising the rules governing the administration of vaccines out of the blue”.

“I think that Giorgia Meloni is a capable and tenacious woman, otherwise she would not be where she is now “, declared the parent company of Forza Italia. because the prime minister has not included her in the government teamRonzulli replied: “We should ask those who decided by consulting the trend-topics. I was told that the No Vax minority went wild. But the thing that the more it made me sicknot so much for me as for what my family has been forced to endure, is the media violence used in building a non-existent case “.

Forza Italia’s position on the management of the virus was “fundamental to restarting the country and we proudly claim it. Covid was a global emergency that the majority of Italians faced with a spirit of national unity. A spirit that President Mattarella also recalled, underlining its importance”, he highlighted.

The norm sui rave party – According to the parent company of Forza Italia in the Senate, “it is right that the government took care of the rave parties right away. The State cannot look the other way when there are abusive events in which no security measures are guaranteed and where, almost always, a context of absolute illegality is created. Just think of the huge amount of drugs that are sold during these holidays “.

The case of Predappio – Ronzulli also intervened on case of Predappio. “Frankly, I don’t think a comparison can be made with other types of events, especially considering the obvious danger of raves.”

The cash cap – Ronzulli also said he was in favor of the cash ceiling of five thousand euros? “It is an old Forza Italia proposal. So we will support it. Whoever pays in cash is not necessarily a thief or a tax evader. Perhaps I would not have considered it the priority of the new government.”

The priorities: energy and taxes – According to the representative of FI, the executive’s priorities are essentially two. “There is an energy crisis that requires immediate intervention by the government. Then we must focus on reducing the tax burden. We will give households and businesses the answers they expect and we will do it quickly, hand in hand with the measures and the initiatives that are being defined at European level “.

The position on abortion – Regarding abortion, Licia Ronzulli does not mince words. “I am for the freedom of choice of every woman. An achievement that cannot in any case be questioned or dismissed. I will always defend it”.