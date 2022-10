“I’m optimistic. I don’t know if we can cure every single tumor, but we will work hard to cure most of them.” It offers great hope James Patrick Allison, Texan immunologist, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2018 for being able to unleash our immune system against melanomas. Interviewed by the journalist Elisa Manacorda, during the Health Festival, he reassured that hundreds of laboratories around the world are focusing precisely on this, on that immunotherapy oncology of which he was the pioneer.