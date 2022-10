“Research, this is important. Funding basic research is key to beating viruses.” The discovery of the hepatitis C virus earned him the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2020. Michael HoughtonBritish virologist who together with Harvey J. Alter e Charles M. withdrew that award, from the stage of the Health Festival he in turn rewarded research and praised Italy, for being “one of the best countries in the world in terms of diagnosis and treatment of patients with hepatitis.