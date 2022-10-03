Making studies on human evolution something usable, within everyone’s reach, is one of its merits: the 2022 Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo for his great work on paleogenetics, it also has this significance. His discoveries concerning the evolution of man have enchanted the world of science. And today they have crossed the limit that for the first time consigns to paleogenetics the dignity of science that can access the Nobel Prize.