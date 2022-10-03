Home Health Nobel Prize Medicine, the geneticist Barbujani: “Svante is curious, free and loves mummies”
Health

Nobel Prize Medicine, the geneticist Barbujani: “Svante is curious, free and loves mummies”

by admin
Nobel Prize Medicine, the geneticist Barbujani: “Svante is curious, free and loves mummies”

Making studies on human evolution something usable, within everyone’s reach, is one of its merits: the 2022 Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo for his great work on paleogenetics, it also has this significance. His discoveries concerning the evolution of man have enchanted the world of science. And today they have crossed the limit that for the first time consigns to paleogenetics the dignity of science that can access the Nobel Prize.

See also  She wins the station master contest, but Rfi doesn't want her because she is diabetic: "The judge agreed with me"

You may also like

Focus home – National Congress of Occupational Medicine:...

“Block” of the LEA, Marchetti: “The umpteenth postponement...

Breast cancer, 6 out of 10 patients are...

Women and medicine: the challenge of orthopedic surgeons

Breast cancer, 6 out of 10 patients are...

Marco Bellavia and the stigma on depression

Nobel Prize in Medicine, here’s how paleogenomics helped...

Shortness of breath, not always pulmonary causes: when...

Robots and ‘smart’ glasses in the operating room,...

Gym in the fall: new activities from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy