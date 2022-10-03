Home Health Nobel Prize to Svante Paabo for discoveries on the hominid genome
Nobel Prize to Svante Paabo for discoveries on the hominid genome

The winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine is the Swede Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Paabo is one of the most important paleogenetic experts: recovering the DNA of primitive men and reconstructing it despite the age and the damage suffered, he managed to build an alternative family tree of primitive men to the one drawn by archaeologists.

The announcement was made as usual at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm in Sweden, and broadcast live via the Internet and social networks. The recognition for this year is equal to 10 million Swedish kronor, at today’s exchange rate about 917 thousand euros.

