«Nobody in my family has Parkinson’s, why did it affect me?»- breaking latest news

No one in my family has had Parkinson’s. I am the first. I am 71 years old and have had Parkinson’s for 5 years. Is it possible to know how I got it?

He answers Daniela Calandrellaneurologist, Grisons Foundation for Parkinson’s disease (GO TO THE FORUM)

Parkinson’s is the second most frequent neurodegenerative disease after dementia, it is present all over the world, in all ethnic groups, in both sexes, with a slight prevalence in men up to the age of 80, then women join men because in Italy they live on average 5 years longer than men. The average age of onset is around 60 yearsapproximately 5% of patients may present between the ages of 20 and 40. Before the age of 20 it is extremely rare. Over 60 affects 1-2% of the population, while the percentage rises to 3-5% and even up to 15% when the age is over 80. Several studies have suggested that the incidence of Parkinson’s has increased in recent decades and is now the fastest growing neurological disorder.

Risk factors

Parkinson’s is caused by a combination of several factors which are age, genetic and environmental risk factors (including pesticide exposure, rural life and heavy metal exposure) but, to answer your question, the mechanisms underlying the onset of Parkinson’s are not yet clear. While in the early onset forms genetics play a key roleparticularly in patients with a family history of Parkinson’s (i.e. other family members with Parkinson’s), age remains the most important risk factor for the development of late-onset forms.

