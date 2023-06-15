«Nobody in my family has Parkinson’s, why did it affect me?»- breaking latest news

No one in my family has had Parkinson’s. I am the first. I am 71 years old and have had Parkinson’s for 5 years. Is it possible to know how I got it?

Parkinson’s is the second most frequent neurodegenerative disease after dementia, it is present all over the world, in all ethnic groups, in both sexes, with a slight prevalence in men up to the age of 80, then women join men because in Italy they live on average 5 years longer than men. The average age of onset is around 60 yearsapproximately 5% of patients may present between the ages of 20 and 40. Before the age of 20 it is extremely rare. Over 60 affects 1-2% of the population, while the percentage rises to 3-5% and even up to 15% when the age is over 80. Several studies have suggested that the incidence of Parkinson’s has increased in recent decades and is now the fastest growing neurological disorder.