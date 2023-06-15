Home » «Nobody in my family has Parkinson’s, why did it affect me?»- breaking latest news
«Nobody in my family has Parkinson's, why did it affect me?»

«Nobody in my family has Parkinson's, why did it affect me?»
Several studies have suggested that the incidence has increased in recent decades and Parkinson’s is now the fastest growing neurological disorder

No one in my family has had Parkinson’s. I am the first. I am 71 years old and have had Parkinson’s for 5 years. Can I know how I got it?

He answers Daniela Calandrellaneurologist, Grisons Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease (VAI AL FORUM)

Parkinson’s is the second most frequent neurodegenerative disease after dementia, present throughout the world, in all ethnic groups, in both sexes, with a slight prevalence in men up to the age of 80, then women catch up with men because in Italy they live on average 5 years longer than men. The average age of onset is around 60 yearsApproximately 5% of patients may present between the ages of 20 and 40. Before the age of 20 extremely rare. Over 60 it affects 1-2% of the population, while the percentage rises to 3-5% and even up to 15% when the age is over 80. Several studies have suggested that the incidence of Parkinson’s has increased in recent decades and is now the fastest growing neurological disorder.

Risk factors

Parkinson’s caused by a combination of several factors which are age, genetic risk factors, and environmental risk factors (including pesticide exposure, rural life, and heavy metal exposure) but, to answer your question, the mechanisms underlying the onset of Parkinson’s are not yet clear. While in the early onset forms genetics play a key roleage remains the most important risk factor for the development of late-onset forms, particularly in patients with a family history of Parkinson’s (ie other family members with Parkinson’s).

June 15, 2023

© breaking latest news

