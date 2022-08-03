Running, as is well known, is an activity that is very good for our body. It brings great benefits such as overall training of the cardiovascular, circulatory and respiratory systems, as well as firming the whole body and burning fat efficiently. It must be said that from the point of view of the impact on the ground, the joints are stimulated and not a little and the same can be said for the tissues, which can suffer from the downward discharge. Furthermore, if the breech support is not done well, some muscles of the lower limb may never operate in a functional way and others could be excessively stressed.

Nobody knows, but doing this activity makes cellulite worse

Running represents a physical activity that collaborates to frequently push the blood against the walls of the blood vessels that swell and this does not make the tissue very fluid, on the contrary. The part of the apical connective tissue that receives trophic sustenance from the lower levels could suffer and not a little. This condition risks significantly worsening cellulite.

With running, the production of lactic acid and free radicals increases, which create obstacles to circulation and end up aggravating the inflammation of the tissues. Running, if carried out without gradual progress, aggravates the state of the condition of stagnation of liquids and increases the phenomenon of the so-called orange peel skin. The ideal would be to alternate running with walking or rather to really prefer a brisk walking style that allows you to burn calories, not impact too much on the joints and go to move without too much damage to all the tissues.

This type of physical work should be continuously monitored both at the level of cardiac commitment to ensure that our precious blood pump does not go into overexertion, and at the level of hydration. Worried and fatigued without replenishing fluids risks further pain in the tissues. You should always drink from time to time during the day in order to avoid a sudden increase in volume with consequent diuresis increased by excess.

You should therefore hydrate at least every 30 minutes and not excessively. So this explains why running can hurt the joints and above all increases cellulite. This does not mean that you should not do physical activity, but try to take the right precautions.