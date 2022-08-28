Sweet and refreshing, grapes are the favorite fruit of young and old. Do you want to discover all the benefits?

The best fruit there is has so many benefits for health and for the skin. Especially for wrinkles and cellulite. Furthermore, nothing must be thrown away peelthe acinithe pulpi sow… nothing should be thrown away, on pain of losing many benefits that nestle in each of its parts. However, eating grapes every day, contrary to what you think, can do a lot of good, that’s why.

The benefits of grapes

Let’s discover all the benefits of this magnificent fruit.

Antioxidant : in particular its black variant, it is a highly beneficial concentrate of flavonoids. They hinder the formation of free radicals and bad cholesterol

Ally of the heart : contains the resveratrol a phenol found on the skin, an excellent protection for the heart.

Donate energy : it is an effective remedy against tiredness and the exhaustion this thanks to the high content of quercetin a flavonoid that gives a huge boost of energy.

Excellent anti-wrinkle : a daily and prolonged consumption of grapes relaxes wrinkles more than any anti-aging cream.

Strengthen the bones : l grape has a highly beneficial and strengthening effect on the bones . Thanks to the high content of boro a substance that optimizes the calcium absorption helps prevent osteoporosis .

It increases the sense of satiety : grapes are able to increase the level of lepitin in the blood, the hormone that communicates to the brain the sense of satiety .

Detox effect: this fruit has properties purifying e detoxifiers incredible that must be attributed to antioxidants contents. If in general all fruit has detoxifying capacity, that of grapes is much greater than that of other colleagues. To benefit above all is the liver the main body responsible for the disposal of "toxic waste"

Eliminates constipation: the high content of organic acids, sugars and cellulose makes grapes particularly suitable against constipation

How to eat grapes

Grapes can be eaten both at the end of a meal and as a snack. The daily amount to be taken is about 200 grams per day, without exaggerating. Considering that the blood sugar of grapes is about 55. If you have diabetes, it is better to limit the daily dose to 100 grams.