The labyrinthitis it is an annoying inflammation of the ear labyrinth and in the long run it can also cause hearing loss. In this article we explain how to behave in case of labyrinthitis, but also the causes and symptoms.
In addition to dizziness and nausea, which are the main symptoms, it can also counteract tinnitus and posture disorders.
Labyrinthitis can occur as:
- single episode
- recurring episodes which tend to resolve in 3-6 weeks, in this case we speak of the chronic form
The cause of this condition can often be viral or bacterial.
In fact, it is noted that it is unleashed more often in the case of:
- viruswhich affect the labyrinth, such as flu or when you have measles
- bacteriaa situation found mostly in children and adolescents.
- autoimmune diseases
- wrong posture
- cervical inflammation
Symptoms of labyrinthitis
This disorder has characteristics which are a real alarm bell, capable of making it clear that it is not a simple otitis. For example, dizziness that can resolve itself in a few days, even if the whole problem has not yet been resolved. Here they are in order:
- dizziness
- daze
- hearing loss
- nausea and vomit
- tinnitus
- sweating
- generalized malaise
- hypercapnia (increased carbon dioxide in the blood)
- nystagmus (involuntary eye movement)
Psychological symptoms of labyrinthitis
In addition to the symptoms described above, often, the patient can also experience psychological disorders that worsen his quality of life, already affected by the disorder. Among the most common ailments:
- Anxiety continues
- Panic attacks with unjustified fear
- Tremors
- Wheezing
- Tachycardia
- Tingling
- Depression
- Distorted view of reality
In addition to these, many patients may also present with fever and generalized feeling of discomfort.
Tests to diagnose labyrinthitis
The medical diagnosis of labyrinthitis is formulated by the otorino who, following the visit, also prescribes a CT scan or magnetic resonance. Subsequently an audiometric test.
The duration of the seizure varies, but it is not uncommon for the person to feel dizzy even after the treatment has taken effect.
Unfortunately, the cervical and incorrect posture are also the causes of a labyrinthitis, because the muscles contract too much. Besides the treatment, it will then be necessary to correct this situation with postural gymnastics.
The cure
The treatment it is closely related to the diagnosis. But action must be taken now to avoid further problems. In the event that the triggering agent is a virus, it is essential to intervene with antiviral therapy in order to prevent the onset of severe damage to the inner ear. If, on the other hand, it has developed as a result of a bacterial infection, then the problem must be treated with antibiotic therapy.