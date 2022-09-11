The labyrinthitis it is an annoying inflammation of the ear labyrinth and in the long run it can also cause hearing loss. In this article we explain how to behave in case of labyrinthitis, but also the causes and symptoms.

In addition to dizziness and nausea, which are the main symptoms, it can also counteract tinnitus and posture disorders.

Labyrinthitis can occur as:

single episode

recurring episodes which tend to resolve in 3-6 weeks, in this case we speak of the chronic form

The cause of this condition can often be viral or bacterial.

In fact, it is noted that it is unleashed more often in the case of:

virus which affect the labyrinth, such as flu or when you have measles

autoimmune diseases

wrong posture

cervical inflammation

Symptoms of labyrinthitis

This disorder has characteristics which are a real alarm bell, capable of making it clear that it is not a simple otitis. For example, dizziness that can resolve itself in a few days, even if the whole problem has not yet been resolved. Here they are in order:

dizziness

daze

hearing loss

nausea and vomit

tinnitus

sweating

generalized malaise

hypercapnia (increased carbon dioxide in the blood)

(increased carbon dioxide in the blood) nystagmus (involuntary eye movement)

Psychological symptoms of labyrinthitis

In addition to the symptoms described above, often, the patient can also experience psychological disorders that worsen his quality of life, already affected by the disorder. Among the most common ailments:

Anxiety continues

Panic attacks with unjustified fear

Tremors

Wheezing

Tachycardia

Tingling

Depression

Distorted view of reality

In addition to these, many patients may also present with fever and generalized feeling of discomfort.

Tests to diagnose labyrinthitis

The medical diagnosis of labyrinthitis is formulated by the otorino who, following the visit, also prescribes a CT scan or magnetic resonance. Subsequently an audiometric test.