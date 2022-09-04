Is it possible to prevent senile dementia? Or should we give up the fight and surrender to the eventuality that it surprises us? Unfortunately, senile dementia is a very serious mental disorder that affects almost all the elderly. This pathology is due to a permanent and irreversible brain damage, acute or progressive, so it occurs with the passing of the years.

The affected subject progressively loses memory, language and basic knowledge and no longer recognizes loved ones. Due to the cognitive difficulties that arise, in these people both the ability to take care of themselves and motor skills are compromised and interpersonal relationships are also compromised. Obviously there are some risk factors related to senile dementia, such as scurvy; but how can it be prevented? Let’s find out in detail all the useful information.

To prevent senile dementia or to reduce the risk of developing it, it is necessary to undergo regular checks, as this disease can be prevented with responsible behavior. It is therefore necessary to undergo medical examinations to exclude the risk of developing this pathology and, in the event of a positive result, to adopt a healthy diet, drink herbal teas and exercise daily. Following a balanced life path and in line with your age, not being stressed and following a healthy and balanced life are therefore the prerequisites for a prevention of senile dementia.

A healthy diet to prevent senile dementia

A healthy and varied diet as a first step to preventing senile dementia is essential. We must therefore avoid the consumption of alcohol and smoking, but above all we must compose the diet with foods that protect the brain because they have an antioxidant effect and reduce the risk of developing this pathology.

Among the most suitable foods to protect the mind and prevent senile dementia we find: apple cider vinegar, artichokes, kiwi, linseed, asparagus, beans, berries, hazelnuts, olives, tomatoes, spinach and grapes. It is also essential that the diet is balanced, that one’s tastes and eating habits are followed because everyone has their own metabolism and a high-protein or low-protein diet does not protect against senile dementia.

Exercise and socialization

Daily physical exercise is an excellent habit that everyone should have and which is also very suitable for preventing senile dementia as it reduces the likelihood, not immunity, of developing this disease, especially if it is practiced when young. It has a positive effect on memory and the brain and improves blood circulation. There are some basic rules to follow, because exercise can sometimes be counterproductive.

Socialization is a very important and effective factor in the prevention of senile dementia, because it promotes better balance and more stable health. Senile dementia largely affects people who are isolated and who do not engage in any social activity, because social contact has anti-stress properties that protect against senile dementia. Talking to different people is also great because it stimulates communication.