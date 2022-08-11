Science shows that if you sleep in the afternoon there are many benefits for the body and no, it is not about laziness. Here’s why it’s important to do it, even for 10 minutes.

Especially among the over 65the practice of the afternoon nap consists of a sweet moment that generally lasts between 20 and 60 minutes, just to recharge the batteries. But it is also important for the youngest and helps a lot to recharge your batteries.

If you can, you need to take a nap! If you have an hour of splitting in the office, you have more hours and you can go home or better you work in smart working, you will surely take a break. So after lunch, you need a nice nap, especially if you feel tired …

Sleep after lunch: here’s why

If you get sleepy after lunch, the answer lies in your diet. For lunch, you need to balance your meals well, regardless of age. A high consumption of sweet foods or foods that have a high glycemic index causes drowsiness and fatigue.

Do you sleep in the afternoon? Here’s what happens to your mind

Science has shown that if you sleep in the afternoon, your brain improves. Do you want to find out why?

Improve attention: a nap “recharges the batteries” and allows you to reach the end of the day with energy

Help the memory: improves learning and the ability to retain the notions learned. Several studies show that when you take a nap, areas of the brain related to memory acquisition are reactivated, strengthening memory.

improves learning and the ability to retain the notions learned. Several studies show that when you take a nap, areas of the brain related to memory acquisition are reactivated, strengthening memory. It reduces stress and improves mood: lowers cortisol levels and therefore you have a lower blood pressure than those who do not rest.

It is also proven to improve the heart and especially reduce blood pressure for people over 65.

They are enough about 30 min to regain your energy and have all these benefits. The important is