Zucchini are part of the Cucurbitaceae family and there are many varieties. The period of complete development, and therefore of natural harvesting for such vegetables, corresponds with the spring / summer, but now, thanks to the expansion of the greenhouses, they can be found on the market all year round. However, it is always recommended to eat them in the period of natural ripeness as they are more full of nutrients and cost less.

Nobody is onbut here’s why you should eat zucchini frequently

Eating zucchini frequently is very good for our body and today we will see why. In fact, courgettes have a very low calorie content, which makes them very suitable for low-calorie diets. They are free of salt, refreshing and easily digestible. Their peculiarities make them particularly ideal even in early childhood; in fact, courgettes are among the very first foods to be introduced during the weaning of newborns.

Among the nutrients, they contain especially potassium; they also include folic acid, vitamin E and vitamin C. Zucchini are diuretic and help in counteracting urinary tract problems; they are valid allies for those suffering from intestinal inflammation; they are very useful in case of constipation. In addition, the courgettes have relaxing and calming properties. The courgette plant matures in a climbing or creeping way, produces yellow, edible flowers and fruits that are picked unripe when they are about 20 centimeters long. This is relevant because the small or medium-sized fruit tastes better, then, without letting the courgette ripen too much, the plant is more productive in the summer months (as we have already said).

But let’s go back to the properties of zucchini, talking about nutritional values. In addition to being full of water, like celery, zucchini is free of fat and cholesterol and often recommended in diets. In Italy, the long and round varieties are mainly sown, whose nutritional values ​​per 100 grams of product include: vitamin A, vitamin C, folic acid, fiber.

Furthermore, courgettes contain essential amino acids such as tryptophan, which are also found in quinoa, which perform numerous fundamental functions for the body, including the transmission of nerve impulses and protein synthesis. Finally, there are antioxidant substances, beneficial for health. Here are the many nutritional properties that make this food to be consumed absolutely and often to benefit the body.