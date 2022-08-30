Sleeping at 40 is an activity to do for at least 7-9 hours a day. This is what research from the American National Sleep Foundation reveals. Scholars have divided the population into different age groups: in each of them the period to devote to sleep is quite different. Following the tips of this important foundation can sharpen daily life and even wage aging.

Nobody knows, but if you are over 40, here’s how much you should sleep

The hormone that encourages and supports sleep is melatonin, a substance that also helps in the fight against cellular aging, since we are talking about a powerful antioxidant, ideal against free radicals. According to the study of the American foundation, the daily hours to be reserved for sleep are of substantial importance to each season of life, starting from the first years of life, when a healthy child should sleep up to 12-15 hours.

Although the suggestion for an adult is to sleep a fair amount of hours, many people tend to experience very short rests, while others prefer to sleep until late in the morning. At 40 years of age, therefore in adulthood, a slightly wider range can be evaluated: the ideal consists in sleeping at least a minimum of 5 hours, and not exceeding a maximum of 8-9 hours.

Outside this range, mechanisms of modification of the sleep-wake cycle can be generated, which can overlap with the ability to concentrate and with a series of metabolic mechanisms of our body. In fact, it seems that a regular sleep is a healthy touch against obesity, anxiety and diabetes. During sleep, our body replenishes itself after all the activities done during the day. To sleep regularly even at 40, the general rules for a good sleep apply.

Therefore, it is very important to have perfect cycles of deep sleep and REM sleep. If you want you can also join a short afternoon nap, lasting about half an hour. Sleep cycles should follow the light / dark ones of ordinary days. It would be appropriate to try to go to sleep and wake up continuously at the same time, even on weekends.

Sleeping more than 10 hours a day can lead to shattering the regularity of sleep cycles, resulting in insomnia and difficulty falling asleep. Here, then, is how much sleep you have to sleep when you reach the age of 40.