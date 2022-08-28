Home Health Nobody knows, but mold creates serious brain problems – here are which ones
Nobody knows, but mold creates serious brain problems – here are which ones

Nobody knows, but mold creates serious brain problems – here are which ones

Mold is very dangerous for our health and that of all our family members. But it is not yet known to all that her field of action far beyond what we could define as a simple allergic reaction.

The mold micro-toxins found in the air of infected environments are easily inhaled, the tiny spores also manage to reach and compromise the respiratory system. However, there is a bigger problem that is almost always underestimated, precisely because the symptoms are so frequent and not very recognizable as to be attributable to other triggers. In this article we will look at what is the relationship between mold and mental disorders.

Nobody knows, but mold creates serious brain problems – here are which ones

Numerous US researchers struggling with “black toxicmold” are investigating this topic, studying cases of people exhibited to the fungus who show evident alterations in their habitual way of life. Studies therefore tell us that there is a close correlation between environmental pollution and diseases related to the mental sphere. These disturbances originate from chemical and biological pollutants, including mold.

We focus on the relationship between mold and health. Symptoms related to exposure to these toxins are varied, but the most common is anxiety. People wake up with panic attacks and notice a visible increase in night sweats to the point of feeling the need to see a doctor.

These problems also drag adolescents and children, who become lazy: they do not want to go to school and their academic performance deteriorates. The patients examined linked the aforementioned symptoms to other causes, examining them as temporary and minor illnesses. Gradually the condition worsened, anxiety and depression triggered thoughts so negative that the intervention of a psychiatrist was essential. Obviously these manifestations were more visible in subjects with already existing mental disorders. For this reason, exposure to mold and toxic mold is quite dangerous and is intrinsically connected with nervous disorders.

See also  Open Fiber's optical fiber can help study earthquakes

Inhalation of mold spores has been proven to be a contributing cause of early Alzheimer’s disease, especially in women. So here’s what mold can lead to in the brain. The effects over time can be catastrophic, so it’s good to move quickly.

