Mulberries are so good for your health, did you know? let’s discover all the properties and benefits of this plant.

A study reveals that infusions of mulberry are a powerful antidepressant. The tool normalizes the human psyche, relieves the effects of depression and stress, leads to the order of sleep. We also discover all the other benefits.

Fundamental benefits

Laxative effect: if you suffer from constipation they are an excellent natural laxative. They do not irritate the mucous membranes of internal organs and remove congestion from the intestinal tract. Diuretic effect: Helps to increase sweating, so it is often used for colds and fever. With all this, the skin is cleansed of toxins. Dermatological effect: Fresh mulberry juice is often used to treat dermatological problems. To cope with eczema, we deprive, psoriasis, skin lesions, abrasions, it is enough to lubricate the epidermis 10 times a day with mulberry juice. Soothing effect: they are excellent against redness and to eliminate swelling

What to do if you take mulberries

High concentrations of some enzymes can cause an unpredictable reaction in the body. To avoid this, you should follow some recommendations.

It is important to eat mulberries separately from particular and spicy foods It is important to introduce them into the diet gradually If you’ve never tried mulberry, allergic reactions or idiosyncrasies may occur. If you don’t show a fever or rash, you can continue. It is not necessary to eat more mulberry than usual in one session because it has laxative effects It is not recommended for hypertension It is forbidden to consume mulberry in any form and quantity for type 1 and 2 diabetics, there is too much fructose. Abusing it can lead to dysentery or intoxication and you need to see a doctor right away

In pregnancy yes or no?

In pregnancy it can be good but there may still be contraindications.

Eating mulberry regularly has a positive effect on the health of the future mother and the development of the fetus because it contains several vitamins The use of mulberry compensates for the lack of enzymes

Unfortunately, however, the unripe mulberry causes disorders in the gastrointestinal tract. As a result, the body’s sensitivity to other products and drugs that you take increases, so you risk intoxication / poisoning The recommended daily dose of mulberry it must not exceed 300 grams. during pregnancy. Eating uncontrolled berries can negatively affect the body, despite all the benefits of mulberry.