The high cholesterol value is worrying when it exceeds certain values. That’s when you need to be on alert.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance of great importance for our body, capable of becoming harmful only if and when present in excessive quantities in the blood. The human organism independently produces most of the necessary cholesterol (about 80%), while a small part is introduced daily with the diet;

Any cell is able to synthesize cholesterol, but the production center is the liver, which also receives cholesterol from intestinal absorption; the fat that we introduce with the diet is in fact absorbed in the intestine and then reaches the liver and is used as energy.

The value of cholesterol: when it is worrying

There is a range to evaluate the cholesterol value. Between 150 e 200 mg/dl is an acceptable value. Values ​​between 200 e 240 mg / dl are associated with an increased risk of developing coronary heart disease. Values ​​above 240 mg / dl are at high risk.

Sometimes high cholesterol is hereditary but nevertheless there are other causes such as

smoke: acrolein, a molecule taken in through cigarette smoke, is able to inhibit the valuable cleansing work of HDL

sedentary lifestyle: often those who do not exercise tend to accumulate more bad cholesterol

diet rich in saturated fat

obesity: those with significant obesity develop more bad cholesterol and triglycerides

that any concomitant diseases, such as

Lifestyle greatly affects the risk of this disease; making a drastic change in lifestyle and eating habits is already a step towards fighting it. In other cases, doctors also offer a treatment with a tablet.

Diet for cholesterol

Some foods of animal origin (liver, eggs, kidneys, …) contain cholesterol, in addition to other forms of lipids, but this actually has a completely negligible effect on human health.

What has a lot of influence is the amount of saturated fats present in the food, especially present in foods of animal origin. Mono and polyunsaturated fats (which are rich in foods of vegetable origin and fish, especially blue and salmon) have a protective effect. A separate discussion for trans fats, fortunately increasingly less present in the Italian diet, are found in industrial foods.

Avoiding alcohol and fizzy drinks can also be a step towards recovery. Also start changing your lifestyle by eliminating cigarettes and walking for at least 30 minutes a day; manages to give remarkable results!