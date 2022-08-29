The so-called food hangover can originate from food intolerances, from the presence of additives or other chemicals to which you are hypersensitive, to incorrect combinations between foods or even just because you have over-eating.

This situation also affects the brain, originating not only a feeling of dullness, lethargy and irritability but, in extreme cases, it can also lead to attacks of crying and depression.

Nobody knows, but these 5 foods can cause a “hangover”: the list

Almost always giving such hangover-like feelings of discomfort are refined foods such as white bread and pasta, rice and potatoes which basically have the same effect on the body as sugary foods and drinks. They quickly release glucose into the blood, forcing the pancreas to generate insulin. If this mechanism occurs very quickly, the organ that produces the hormone has no time to adjust its size.

It is thus subject to peaks, blood sugar is first very high and then very low and that is why when you wake up, after eating a large plate of pasta or something sweet the night before, you can feel sore. head, nausea, or dizziness. Several other foods, such as beans or certain types of vegetables, can also cause problems. Especially for people with irritable bowel syndrome, especially women. They can cause bloating, gas, abdominal pain and diarrhea or constipation.

Then there are foods with a high fat content that in some cases trigger a food hangover. This is because they are much more difficult to digest, slow down gastric emptying and can irritate the intestines. Even plenty of salt can increase these problems, causing water retention and worsening the feeling of bloating. Often then salt, fats, starches and sugars are paired together with an even more powerful effect in predisposed people.

Pizza, white bread, white pasta, rice and potatoes, these 5 foods can cause a food “hangover”. Foods like chips, pizza and rice, etc. they mess up the balance even more. Precisely because there are almost always chemicals added to food as preservatives and flavor enhancers. For example, monosodium glutamate which, if consumed often, can cause headaches, nausea, numbness and palpitations. Here are 5 foods that if not moderate in portions can lead to a food hangover.