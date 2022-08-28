These are 5 foods that boost the immune system both when we are experiencing a flu symptom and when we are healthy. The immune system protects us from disease and ailments by recognizing harmful invaders, such as bacteria and viruses, and responding by producing antibodies that attack these intruders.

A strong and healthy immune system can help protect us from diseases and ailments, but some factors can put pressure on our immune systems. Stress, lack of sleep, dehydration, smoking, UV rays… All these factors can weaken our immune defenses to some extent. Beans and legumes, dark leafy vegetables, fish, turmeric and eggs can help strengthen the immune system.

5 foods that help potential immune defenses

Beans and legumes are an excellent source of protein, vitamins, minerals and fiber. Some of the best immune varieties are lentils, black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, and pinto beans. All of these are low in fat and perfect as a side dish to any meal. Lentils (not just those found in salads) are an excellent source of iron and zinc, which strengthen the immune system.

Iron is essential for the production of white blood cells, the cells that fight infections. Zinc has been shown to strengthen the immune system. A study in older people found that those who took a daily zinc supplement had fewer colds than those who did not.

In place of legumes there are fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel and herring, they are good food sources of omega-3 fatty acids with excellent anti-inflammatory properties. In particular, salmon has a high concentration of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to be useful for boosting immunity. Other seafood, such as shrimp and scallops, also have low levels of omega-3 fatty acids, but have been shown to be helpful in boosting immunity. Shrimps, in particular, are rich in vitamin B12, a vitamin that has been shown to strengthen the immune system.

Eggs are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin A, B vitamins, iron and zinc. Vitamin A has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties and is also essential for the health of mucous membranes, including those of the respiratory system.

Vegetables as a side dish

Together with legumes, fish and eggs in the 5 foods we can add dark leafy vegetables, such as spinach and lettuce, which have high concentrations of beta-carotene. This plant compound is converted in the body into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for the health of the skin and mucous membranes, including those of the respiratory system. Vitamin A is also useful for fighting infections and colds.

A spice that is worth gold

Turmeric is a tropical plant that has been used in Indian and Chinese cultures for centuries to treat various health problems. Curcumin is the active compound in turmeric that has anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric has been shown to help fight cold and flu symptoms.