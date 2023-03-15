Cheese is a very important food widely used in Italian cuisine and beyond. Today we will see which variants of this food can be harmful to the body. Cheeses that contain a lot of salt and lots of fat are bad for you.

A hectogram of sliced ​​cheese, for example, includes 3.11 grams of salt. Mascarpone has 47 grams of fat. Salt contains sodium which, if taken in excess, causes problems with the heart, blood vessels, kidneys and brain. The effects on blood pressure are relevant. WHO recommends a 30% reduction in salt consumption by 2025.

The consumption of salt in the diet causes cardio-cerebrovascular disease, osteoporosis, kidney disease and tumours. This is why it is considerable for a healthy body to prefer low-salt cheeses.

Nobody knows, but these are the most harmful cheeses of all: here’s the list

Cheeses are foods rich in sodium and in some cases, it is good to know, they are even more harmful than French fries. Now let’s see a ranking of the cheeses that can hurt the most.

1) Pecorino is among the cheeses that contain the greatest amount of salt. Up to 1,800 mg of sodium can be found in 100 grams of product. Because of this high salt content, it is not suitable for supporting the hypertensive. In fact, pecorino is a preserved food to be eaten occasionally and in limited portions. From a vitamin point of view, pecorino also contains very high quantities of vitamin B2, vitamin A and good concentrations of vitamin PP.

2) Among the cheeses that contain a lot of salt is Feta which contains up to 1,440 mg of sodium in 100 grams.

3) Robiola,

4) Gorgonzola,

5) Taleggio,

6) Bitto,

7) fontina,

8) Montasio,

9) Bra.

We conclude by saying that a minimum amount of these cheeses does not specify the negative effects on our health, they become risky only if we exaggerate, if we abuse, in which case there can be many risks, such as for example they can cause a significant increase in cholesterol and consequently determine a series of even serious pathologies. Therefore, it is suggested not to completely eliminate them from the diet, but not to eat them consistently and in large quantities.