Nocebo effect: when the leaflet makes you ill – or you get well sooner

In medicine, a lot is about risks and side effects. But this focus can really make patients sick. Placebo researchers want to show how much communication influences the success of therapies – positively or negatively.

MTiredness, tachycardia, shortness of breath – if you read the list of possible side effects in the package insert of a medication, you can feel completely different. The same before an operation – the doctor comes for an explanation and tells you everything that can go wrong. The problem with this is that many patients then only think about complications and side effects, and they promptly appear.

Medicine calls this the nocebo effect – a negative placebo effect. This refers to positive (placebo) or negative (nocebo) changes in the state of health that cannot be attributed to the actual effect of medication or surgery.

The effects of these effects are obviously much greater than long thought, say experts who met for the largest international congress on placebo research in the Ruhr area. The findings can help make treatments more effective by communicating differently.

“Placebo and nocebo effects are not just imagination. We know that very complex neurobiological phenomena occur,” explains Ulrike Bingel, Professor of Neurology and Head of the Center for Pain Medicine at Essen University Hospital.

See also Pain-free cycling / bicycle: healthy back in the saddle Hendrik Streeck on side effects

Bingel believes that it is therefore not unproblematic that informational talks before operations and the package inserts for medication focus primarily on the risks. “In the package leaflet, three pages briefly state “Death and Destruction”. But it doesn’t state at all which therapeutic effect should be achieved in your specific situation,” says the placebo specialist.

also read

In a study, Ben Colagiuri, a professor of psychology at the University of Sydney, informed patients about the side effects of chemotherapy in two different ways. The researchers told one group that 30 percent of patients experience nausea. They told the other group that 70 percent of patients did not experience nausea. The result: The patients to whom the message was conveyed in a positive manner suffered less frequently from nausea.

Based on placebo research, doctors could now be trained to support treatment with an empathetic attitude and positive communication, says Andrea Evers, a professor of psychology at Leiden University in the Netherlands. “You can learn to take the placebo and nocebo effects into account even with little time,” she says. When medical staff say in front of an injection: “That will hurt for a moment” – then it hurts the patient too. Even small, reassuring words can make a big difference, says Evers. “In this way we can improve healthcare, help patients and also reduce costs because the treatment is more effective.”

More from Prof. Edzard Ernst

The researchers emphasize that the placebo effect in conventional medicine should only ever be an additional benefit to a scientifically based treatment. It is precisely in this additional benefit that they see the decisive difference to homeopathy and other alternative healing methods. Alternative practitioners undoubtedly do a lot of things right when dealing with their patients by taking their time, incorporating rituals and providing them with good information, says Bingel. “These are all aspects where we have to ask: Have we lost that in medicine?”

But she also emphasizes: “Homeopathy is based on an effective model that does not exist according to the current scientific status. That’s how you fool a patient. And we expressly do not want that if we take advantage of the placebo effect in scientific medicine.”

Bingel hopes that proper communication with patients will be just as much a part of medical professional training as cardiopulmonary resuscitation. So far, this area has been developing rather slowly. “For a doctor, it is also more worthwhile financially to carry out further diagnostic equipment than to talk to the patient in peace and quiet.” That has to change. In the case of medicines, she recommends that, in addition to the legally required package leaflet, patient information should also be provided that provides clear information about the mode of action and, above all, about the benefits of the active ingredient.

In the long term, the placebo effect could be taken into account right away during drug development. Then, the professor hopes, a new drug could ideally come onto the market together with an individually adaptable information package – and with the indication that the active ingredient works best in conjunction with an accompanying doctor’s consultation.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Aha! Ten minutes of everyday knowledge” is WELT’s knowledge podcast. Every Tuesday and Thursday we answer everyday questions from the field of science. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music, among others, or directly via RSS feed.