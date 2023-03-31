Waking up in the middle of the night and being unable to fall asleep again due to distressing thoughts and worries is a phenomenon that especially affects mature people. But what are the causes? And how to avoid them? Expert advice

Who hasn’t this happened to at least once? You wake up in the middle of the night, and instead of falling asleep again you are overwhelmed by thoughts, more and more anguished. And the problems that seemed manageable during the day appear insurmountable: “In my experience, patients often report this disturbance, especially after the age of twenty-five: if anything, the very young have difficulty falling asleep, while more mature people wake up in the middle of the night with anxious thoughts or panic attacks”, confirm …