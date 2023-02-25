February 25, 202302:30

Instagram Naomi Bocchi he has always kept a low profile, trying to expose himself on social media as little as possible. For the first time since her romance with Francesco Totti it has become public knowledge, it has come out in the open with a long post of vent. “There is a time for everything … one to speak and one to be silent. All my life I have chosen to be silent to protect myself,” she begins. And then she confides: “I suffer from abdominal diastasis”, laying bare his fears and worries about her but also his desire to fight. Immediately comes the comment of the former footballer: “And I will be close to you”.

The tale of suffering “Throughout my life I have chosen to remain silent to protect myself”, writes Noemi Bocchi. “Most of the time because I wasn’t listened to by the people close to me and staying silent was easier. Many times because I’ve heard myself told in roles that didn’t belong to me, but ‘uncomfortable’ roles are also part of everyone’s life. us and accept each other for various reasons,” he continues in his post. And she explains: “For a long time I felt halfway: half here and half elsewhere. An elsewhere that I didn’t know and that scared me. Then a semblance of well-being arrived in which I finally started to feel good. As if by magic, every scattered piece here and there of my life was returning to its place. I felt it in my bones, in my tears and in my smiles … I finally felt it “.

The courage to come out “Am I referring to what happened recently?” writes Noemi Bocchi. “Perhaps some words suggest yes and, perhaps, it is also partially true! In reality I am referring to something that concerns only me and which, later, I discovered concerns many women. Thanks to their courageous stories I found the strength to tell you what is starting to invalidate my days” he continues, suggesting that the sentimental affair with Francesco Totti has perhaps in some way prompted her to speak publicly, but that this is not the problem she is referring to.

The disease he suffers from Slowly, taking the necessary time, Noemi Bocchi gets to the heart of the matter: “After the births I started to feel bad and everyone dismissed me with: You gave birth, it’s normal. 8 years after the second pregnancy I discovered that what I had has a name and it contains all the symptoms I have: I suffer from abdominal diastasis”.

What is diastasis recti Diastasis is the excessive separation of the right side from the left side of the rectus abdominis muscle, and is a problem that usually occurs after pregnancy. It can cause back pain, digestive difficulties, nausea, incontinence and abdominal pain. In most cases it resolves spontaneously but in some situations it may be necessary to intervene surgically.

The importance of a common front Noemi Bocchi explains: “I discovered that I have it thanks to the Facebook groups in which there are women who give courage to other women with their testimony. This thing struck me a lot: Women who support themselves to overcome a malaise that is not understood by their families, nor by society. An intervention that passes as aesthetic, but has very little aesthetic”. “If women alone are pure strength, together they are hurricanes!” she concluded, urging not to hide.

The support of Francesco Totti Noemi Bocchi is not alone in her battle, but can count on the support of Francesco Totti. The former footballer, who has been her life partner for about a year, does not fail to give her his support and also reiterates it when commenting on the post: “And I will stay close to you”, she writes, accompanying the words with two red hearts. Since they came out as a couple, they have always shown themselves to be very close and in love: she has not let him lack his support in the legal battle that pits him against Ilary Blasi and now he is ready to reciprocate the support.

