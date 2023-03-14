Finally the fateful day for Naomi Bocchi has arrived. Tomorrow, in fact, the girlfriend of Francesco Totti we will operate for abdominal diastasis, the pathology he had already talked about on social media when, a few weeks ago, he announced to everyone the need to undergo surgery. As he shows in an Instagram story, it’s time for final preparations for when, in the Mater Dei clinic in Rome, Bocchi will cure the disease she has been suffering from for some time.

Noemi Bocchi towards the operation: “Tomorrow will be an important day”

Tomorrow will be very important for Naomi Bocchi because, finally, he will cure the pathology he suffers from and which he has widely spoken about on social media. Francesco Totti’s new flame is in fact ready to undergo surgery, as she revealed in an Instagram story shared on her profile. “Final preparations. Tomorrow will be, for me, a very important day!!!” she writes on social media, sharing a video that sees her intent on prepare the bag for hospitalization in the clinic.

And, in addition to the hashtag #diastasiaddominale who once again recalls the pathology that struck her, Noemi Bocchi also tagged the doctor who will operate on her: “Dr. Giovanni Giugliano, I’m coming, happy to have chosen you”. According to the information obtained from her Instagram profile, she is a surgeon specialized in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Mater Dei of Rome. On the eve of such an important day, the new flame of Pupone she is preparing to face very complicated hours, but which will help her to put this difficult period behind her.

The abdominal diastasis it is a pathology that mainly affects women and which is often a consequence of pregnancy. It consists in the excessive separation of the right side from the left side of the rectus abdominis muscle.

Noemi Bocchi, the story of the disease and the outburst on social media

Noemi Bocchi had already told on Instagram about disease that affected herreceiving a wave of love and supportive comments, also from his Francesco Totti. “It passes as aesthetic but it has very little aesthetic. Thanks to those women I decided the path to take. If women alone are pure strength, together they are hurricanes” Bocci had told on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Always through social media, the same had also revealed all of hers concerns about the intervention, receiving infinite support from those who follow her: “I am well aware that the pathology I have is only disabling and can be cured… However, surgery scares me just as it scares each of you. I can see your concern that is right same as mine and soon I hope to resolve this discomfort definitively. I’m sure that when I look back in the future I will remember your closeness and I will feel only gratitude and no more sadness”. Now it’s time for her take care of yourself and to face this operation with all his might. Aware, today more than ever, of having Francesco Totti at his sideready to support you in this delicate stage of life.