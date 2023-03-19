Noise is an environmental toxin Since 1998, the last Wednesday in April has been considered international day against noise(Noise Awareness Day). Noise is classified as an environmental toxin that can make you ill. In 2022, the day against noise falls on April 27th. It is organized by the German Society for Acoustics (Dega) in cooperation with the Federal Environment Agency. As a nationwide day of action, the day against noise is aimed particularly at children and young people. It is intended to draw attention to noise pollution and its health consequences. On your webpage day against noise informs Dega about the actions.

Road traffic is the most polluting According to a survey by the Federal Environment Agency, traffic noise is the most annoying noise in everyday life. This is confirmed by André Fiebig, Professor of Psychoacoustics at the Technical University of Berlin. Road traffic noise has the greatest impact. He recommends to those who live on a noisy street: “Don’t put additional strain on your ears with continuous noise from headphones and consciously seek out quiet places in your free time. That can have a relaxing effect.” Special noise insulation for doors and windows can also help.

If in doubt, contact the authorities and demand remedial action As a last resort against traffic noise, earplugs help, which insulate well against low frequencies. However, Dirk Schreckenberg, deputy chairman of the Dega noise working group, considers this to be a drastic measure: “People affected by noise should contact the responsible authorities, such as the environmental office or road traffic authority, and urge them to eliminate the noise pollution. Going to the member of the Landtag or Bundestag for the constituency can also help.” See also The doctor prescribes but the patients (almost a third) do not follow the therapy



