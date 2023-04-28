Noise is annoying, disturbing and makes you ill: The history of noise

Noise can be an expression of joy – or a reason for quarrels. Kai-Ove Kessler, historian and drummer, reveals in an interview why dinosaurs probably sound different than we think and how he lives with tinnitus.

Mr. Kessler, you have written a book about the history of noise, and the leaf blower is mentioned only once and only on page 375. Wouldn’t this device, which causes a lot of displeasure in this country every autumn, not deserve a little more space?

Certainly. But I just wanted to write a book about the historical development of noise and not waste so many words about modern noise, because we know it well enough. Everyone knows what a leaf blower sounds like, and most people get very annoyed with these devices. Hardly anyone who doesn’t use them understands why those who use them don’t pick up the rake instead and protect their environment.