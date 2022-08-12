Nokia released several feature phones earlier. Among them, the 2660 Flip has been sold in Hong Kong, but the 8210 4G and 5710 XpressAudio have not yet been launched. Among them, the 5710 XpressAudio is the one that I am most looking forward to. Because it’s a phone with a built-in headset, the design is a plus! Today, Nokia issued a press release announcing that three classic Nokia feature phones will be sold in Hong Kong. How much will they sell for? See below!
Nokia 8210 4G recreates a 1999 classic
The Nokia 8210 4G launched this time is a new member of the “Originals” series. The Nokia 8210 is a classic launched in 1999 to celebrate Paris Fashion Week.
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Music phone for the 21st century
The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio builds on what people love about the Nokia 5310 while making it even better. Equipped with longer battery life,
Nokia 2660 Flip Durable Folding Machine
The folding function and design of the Nokia 2660 Flip brings the microphone and earpiece closer to you,
Nokia 8210 4G, 5710 XpressAudio, 2660 Flip Hong Kong prices
Nokia announced the official launch of the classic feature phones 8210 4G, 5710 XpressAudio, and 2660 Flip in Hong Kong. The suggested retail prices and listing information of the three phones are as follows:
– Nokia 8210 4G is available in red and dark blue with a suggested retail price of $698 and is expected to go on sale in late August.
– The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is available in white with a suggested retail price of $898 and is available now.
– The Nokia 2660 Flip is available in black and blue with a suggested retail price of $798 and is now on sale.
