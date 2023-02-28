Among the many brands present at the mobile Word Congress in Barcelona there is no shortage HMD Global which today presented three new smartphone models: Nokia G22, Nokia C22 e Nokia C32. According to the company all three phones offer one battery life up to three days.

People love quality, long lasting devices and shouldn’t compromise on price, sostiene Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing di HMD Global. The new Nokia G22 is purpose-built to be serviced from the comfort of your home so you can keep it and use it for even longer. Instead, Nokia C32’s advanced imaging and C22’s increased durability bring even more value and quality to the C-series.

Nokia G22: a new way of thinking about a smartphone

The real novelty concerns above all the model Nokia G22, the world‘s first user-serviceable smartphone. In detail thanks to partnership with iFixita global community aimed at promoting and pursuing the cause of repairing electronic devices instead of throwing them in the trash, the smartphone is distributed with a repair kit (sold separately) with the aim of take the longevity of HMD phones to the next level.

With growing consumer demand for more sustainable and long-lasting devices, the ability to easily and cost-effectively repair your smartphone will become a key differentiator in the mobile phone market. spiega Ben Wood, Chief Analyst di CCS Insight. Our latest research confirms this: outside the warranty period, around half of the respondents and smartphone owners declared an interest in being able to repair their device at a reasonable cost and independently in case of breakage.

The project is that of make G22 easily repairable directly by the user. In fact this will be able to access easily repair guides and affordable replacement partssuch as in the case of a replacement for a damaged screen, a bent charging port or a depleted battery.

The new G series smartphone is also equipped with a shell in 100% recycled plasticOZO Playback offers better bass and clearer sound, plus 2 years of Android OS updates, 3 years of monthly security updates and 36 months warranty at no extra cost.

The smartphone in question mounts a display from 6.52 inches with 1600720 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the body we find the Unisoc T606 processor together with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage memory. There are three cameras on the back: a main 50 MP and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The battery has a capacity of 5.050 mAh and supports wired charging from 20W. On the software side, we find the Android 12 operating system on board.

On the iFixit official site It is possible to purchase spare parts and consult the guides for disassembling and reassembling the components. For example the Nokia G22 battery is sold at 24,95 eurothe charging port a 19,95 eurothe screen a 49,95 euro and the back cover a 24,95 euro.

Nokia C22 and C23: low cost smartphones improve camera and autonomy

In addition to the G22, HMD Global presented the new C-series models: Nokia C22 e Nokia C32. Let’s talk about two smartphones low cost but which improve considerably thanks to a renewed design, a more performing photographic sector and incredible autonomy.

Nokia C32 mount one 50MP main camera and is built with tempered glass finishes, giving a much higher-end design than the market positioning of the smartphone. Software side we find on board Android 13the latest version of Google’s operating system.

Nokia C22 instead it stands out for its own resistance to falls and blows and, thanks to the protection IP52, even splashes and dust. In fact, the smartphone built with a 2.5D tempered glass display and with a metal shell present inside a robust polycarbonate unibody design.

HMD Global moves smartphone production to Europe

To further strengthen its security promises, HMD Global is ready to take the first steps of a path that will lead it to become the first major global smartphone supplier with production in Europe. In the first phase of this journey in 2023 – the company will develop the capacity and production processes of 5G devices directly in Europe. These new developments depict HMD Global’s continued commitment to conducting secure and transparent operations on the European continent.

Prices and availability

Nokia G22 will be available in Meteor Gray and Lagoon Blue colors and in 4/128 GB configuration starting from 189 euro. The Nokia G22 mounting kit and spare parts will be available on the official website of iFixit.com in Europe, including the display, battery and charging port. Prices will be communicated soon.

Nokia C32 will be available in Charcoal, Autumn Green and Beach Pink colors and in 4/64GB configurations starting at 149 euro.

Nokia C22 it will be available in the Midnight Black and Sand colors and in the 2/64 GB configuration starting at 129 euros.

Finally, you can buy theThe new Nokia 65W Dual Por chargert, which provides faster charging and made with a case made from 70% recycled materials, on the official Nokia website at 49,99 euro.