by admin
Nola (Naples), 28 year old stabbed to death in the parking lot of a shopping center

July 29, 2023 10:42 pm

The victim’s name was Domenico Esposito. The attack was born after an argument for trivial reasons

The young man confessed to the murder to the police, but was unable to clearly explain the reason for the act.

The murder took place around 17:30, in the parking lot of the shopping center of Nola, a populous municipality in the metropolitan city of Naples. There were many people at the center and there are many who flee when they realize what has just happened. Domenico Esposito is on the ground, hit by several blows. He loses blood, is rescued and transported to the hospital. But his conditions are too serious: he will die shortly after an hour, around 7pm.

To completely reconstruct what happened, the policemen viewed the images of the video surveillance system, heard witnesses, starting with those who were with the victim and her attacker. The identification of the alleged killer was immediate.

