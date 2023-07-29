Nola (Naples), 28 year old stabbed to death in the parking lot of a shopping center

official site

A Nolain the province of Naples, a 28-year-old man died after being stabbed in the parking lot of shopping center “Good Volcano”. The aggression born after a dispute born for futile reasons. The young man was transported to the Santa Maria della Pietà hospital in Nola where he died. A man believed to be responsible for the act was questioned. A security guard was also present at the time of the dispute.

