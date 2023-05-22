Non-original spare parts, trouble ahead for those who use them

If you use an appliance and want to benefit from the guarantee, pay attention to non-original spare parts: big problems because you use them.

According to the provisions of the Consumer Code, appliances must have a two-year guarantee starting from the time of purchase. Consequently, it is the buyer’s responsibility to keep the invoice proving that the appliance is still under warranty. However, there are very specific cases in which the guarantee is denied and the repair is the responsibility of the customer.

The hectic everyday life makes it difficult to do household chores with the same dedication as our grandmothers. For this reason, in most families there are appliances that allow you to speed up and simplify many tasks.

Between washing machines, dishwashers and vacuum cleaners, in recent years another habit has also spread that allows you to cook quickly and dirtying only the minimum necessary: ​​the Thermomix.

Both the children and the Kobold vacuum cleaner come from the same house of production the Vorwerk. Recently, the company has been reported by the Antitrust for having denied a warranty for non-genuine parts. Furthermore, the costs for the repair were charged to the customer.

Non-original spare parts: if you tamper with the appliance you will lose the yearly guarantee

The Antitrust has signaled the household appliance manufacturer Vorwerk very famous, such as Thermomix and the Kobold vacuum cleaner, for denying repairs under warranty. Apparently, though, the repair was denied for the use of non-original bags.

Those who own a leprechaun vacuum cleaner know that this requires the use of bags that are sold directly by Vorwerk. Many people, to save some money, opt for compatible bags, but not original.

In the event of a breakdown, even during the warranty period, the company may refuse to proceed with the repair of the appliance if it turns out that non-original spare parts have been used.

At the same time if the famous Thermomix kitchen robot should break down and, instead of calling an authorized technician, you rely on a third party professional, you will automatically lose your possibility of accessing the mandatory guarantee.

According to the provisions of the Consumer Code, the consumer is the guarantor of its conformity during the first two years from the delivery of the product.

However, the manufacturer in the presence of spare parts or maintenance performed by unauthorized persons, even if these conditions do not cause the problem itself, deny the guarantee.

The intervention of the Antitrust

For this reason, the Antitrust intervened according to which the seller should demonstrate that the defect is directly attributable to the customer or to the lack of or inadequate maintenance in order to be able to deny the guarantee. According to the antitrust, Vorwerk uses unclear contractual terms.

Very often, in fact, the only subject who can establish the non-conformity of the product is the professional who is sent directly by the manufacturer. In some cases, he may even charge the consumer for the repair costs, without any confrontation or agreement.

Based on the provisions of the Consumer Code, the lack of conformity that occurs within a year of the sale is assumed to already exist on that date, unless the contrary can be demonstrated.

Then there is another habit of Vorwerk which is challenged by the Antitrust or thecharge for the repair costs from the professional to the client. In this circumstance the professional requires the customer to bring the product to a repair center. However, the law provides for the exact opposite, ie that the seller must collect the replaced goods at his own expense.