Non-repayable grants Ecological transition: Call TOCC

It is open on Band TOCC to grant non-repayable grants a companies, associations and organizations operating in the field cultural and creative who implement initiatives and projects for the ecological transition.

The subsidy, promoted by the Ministry of Culture, makes resources available for approx 20 million euros overall and awards aid up to 75,000 euros.

In this clear and detailed guide we explain what to know about the incentive, which subjects can benefit from it, what are the requirements and the value of the aid, how to apply and the 2023 Call to download and consult.

TOCC CALL FOR ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION

The TOCC tender – Ecological transition of cultural and creative organisms, is promoted by the Ministry of Culture, is implemented by the Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity (DGCC) and is managed by Invitalia – National agency for investment attraction and business development.

The intervention is part of the PNRR, Mission 1 “Digitalisation, innovation, competitiveness and culture” and is aimed at promoting innovation and the green transition. In particular, the intervention provides incentives aimed at support the cultural and creative sectors in the making of eco-friendly activities, projects or products (low environmental impact, energy efficiency, product recycling, etc.), created with a view to ecological transition, capable of combining design and sustainability and encouraging responsible behavior towards the environment and nature.

The concessions are granted in the form of non-repayable contributions and the overall financial envelope for the implementation of the measure is equal to 19,203,322 euros. These resources, drawn from the funds of the PNRR, will come split equally measure among the various areas of intervention envisaged by the Call, which we list below.

RECIPIENTS

The following can participate in the Call and submit a request for a financial contribution subjects:

micro and small enterprisesin the corporate form of capital or persons (including the cooperative companies referred to in art. 2511 and following of the civil code);

recognized and unrecognized associations (the latter must have a tax code assigned by 31 December 2021);

foundations and organizations with non-profit legal personality;

Each person can submit just one question related to a single project and there is also the possibility of participation for network projects.

FIELDS OF ACTIVITY OF THE CREATORS

The subjects interested in participating in the Call for incentives for initiatives with a view to ecological transition must be incorporated as at 31 December 2021 and necessarily operate in cultural and creative sectors, with specific reference to the following scopes:

Audio-visual and radio (including film/cinema, television, video games, software and multimedia);

Visual arts (including photography);

Live Entertainment and Festivals;

Tangible and intangible cultural heritage (including archives, libraries and museums);

Publishing, books and literature;

Interdisciplinary area (for individuals who operate in more than one field of intervention among those listed).

REQUIREMENTS REQUIRED

In order to access the benefits, the subjects must possess, on the date of submission of the application, the following requirements:

be registered, where applicable, in the Company Register of the territorially competent Chamber of Commerce or in the pertinent regional registers or in the register of legal entities at the Prefectures, or in other equivalent registers;

if Third Sector Entities, be registered, or in the process of being registered, in the RUNTS (National Register of the Third Sector) or, pending completion of registration, with an equivalent register;

result in the full and free exercise of one’s rightsnot be in a state of dissolution or liquidation and not subject to bankruptcy proceedings, composition with creditors, compulsory administrative or voluntary liquidation, receivership or extraordinary administration;

To be in good standing with the provisions in force in the field of building and urban planning legislation, work, accident prevention and environmental protection;

be in a situation of regular contributions;

be eligible to receive aid de minimis (in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 1407/2013 of the Commission of 18 December 2013 – “De minimis Regulation”);

have returned the benefits enjoyed for which a recovery order has been ordered by the Public Administration;

have not received and, subsequently, not refunded or deposited in a blocked accountaid identified as illegal or incompatible by the European Commission (art. 4 DPCM 23/05/2007).

ELIGIBLE PROJECTS

In order to be eligible to receive non-refundable grants, the projects presented must comply with the following criteria:

Having a maximum value of 100,000 euros (net of VAT, where this is not a cost for the developer) and be started after the submission of the application;

have one maximum duration of 18 months, starting from the date of acceptance of the admission decision. All activities must in any case be concluded no later than 31 December 2025;

be made with reference to one or more local units located in Italyalso different from the registered office;

provide for the use of the assets covered by the grants also outside the local units, provided they are located on the national territory and on condition that the functionality with respect to the project and to the activity of the creator;

PURPOSES AND OPERATIONAL AREAS OF FINANCIAL PROJECTS

Furthermore, in order to be eligible for the concessions, the proposed interventions must be aimed at the realization of:

activities, projects or products based on eco-design and sustainability, and also oriented towards raising public awareness of environmental issues;

tools and solutions for events, activities and cultural services with a low environmental impact;

planning actions strategic, organizational and operational to draw up and implement development plans, governance and measurement of environmental impacts;

cultural productswith a strong educational and didactic component, aimed at raising awareness of respect for the environment;

development activities and experimental prototyping, aimed at the eco-design of the products and their recovery, reuse and recycling.

Projects must also be relevant to operational areas (already indicated above) music, audiovisual and radio, fashion, architecture and design, visual arts, live entertainment, festivals, tangible and intangible cultural heritage, artistic craftsmanship, publishing, books and literature and interdisciplinary area.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE DNSH PRINCIPLE

In order to obtain the incentives of the TOCC tender, projects must comply with the principle of “do not cause significant damage” (DNSH) to the environment. I am therefore excluded from access to benefits:

fossil fuel related activities, including downstream use;

activities under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS);

activities related to waste landfills, incinerators and mechanical biological treatment plants;

activities for which the long-term disposal of waste could cause harm to the environment.

Furthermore, the proposed interventions and projects must be in line with the Minimum Environmental Criteria (CAM) and relevant EU and national environmental legislation. They must also contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the European Green Deal and the green transitioncombining design and sustainability, raising awareness and spreading awareness on the issues of environmental sustainability and social responsibility among all those involved in the cultural and creative supply chain.

AMOUNT OF THE BENEFITS

The economic aid envisaged by the TOCC tender is disbursed in the form of non-repayable contributions and can cover up to80% of eligible expenses. In any case, the maximum amount of the concessions cannot exceed i 75.000 euroin compliance with the regulation de minimis.

ELIGIBLE EXPENSES

Among the expenses considered eligible there are, for example, expenses for brand new plants, machinery and equipment, for hardware and software components, costs of patents, trademarks, licenses and certifications, expenses for know-how and technical knowledge directly related to the project to realize. This also includes expenses for works masonry within the limit of 20% of the overall expenditure project considered eligible.

HOW TO APPLY

Grant applications must be submitted online, via the appropriate web platform of Invitalia until the day 12 July 2023 (6.00 pm).

To apply for subsidies it is necessary:

be in possession of a digital identity (SPID, CNS, CIE);

upload the business plan and required attachments;

have a digital signature and a certified email address (PEC).

THE NOTICE TOCC TO DOWNLOAD

We put at your disposal the full text of the Band TOCC for the granting of grants for the ecological transition of cultural and creative organizations 2023 (pdf 353kb). For complete information, we invite you to visit the section dedicated to the intervention, present on the Invitalia website, to view all forms and attachments to the Call, useful for compiling and submitting grant applications.

MORE HELP AND UPDATES

We advise you to also read our in-depth analysis on all the non-repayable contributions available and the guide on all the subsidized loans for companies active in Italy in 2023.

To find out about all the aid for businesses and freelancers, we invite you to visit our section dedicated to concessions, bonuses and incentives for companies. If you want to stay up to date, you can subscribe for free to our newsletter and to ours Telegram channelto get the news in advance.